Read full article on original website
Related
bestcolleges.com
Putting the Arts Back in STEM: Why Colleges Should Focus More on STEAM Education
STEAM education encourages curiosity, creativity, and innovation. Many STEAM programs focus on the K-12 level, leaving out colleges. Promoting STEAM can produce well-rounded graduates ready for the 21st-century workforce. You've heard of STEM — science, technology, engineering, and math. But have you heard of STEAM?. STEAM adds something important...
bestcolleges.com
Defense Department Awards Millions in STEM Grants to Colleges
The Department of Defense announced STEM grants to college consortiums across the United States. Many of the consortiums will focus on helping historically underrepresented students enter the field. The grants include an initial award of $5 million over three years. The program includes the possibility of additional $2 million grants...
bestcolleges.com
Community College Students Struggle With Housing, Food Insecurity
Students, particularly those from historically underrepresented groups, reported not being able to pay rent and utilities in full, according to a new report. Photo by MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Contributor / MediaNews Group RM / Getty Images. A new report from the Center for Community...
bestcolleges.com
Lower Trust Among Women, LGBTQ+ Students Entering Midterms
A new BestColleges survey reveals that women and LGBTQ+ students are less likely to vote in the 2022 midterms and less likely to feel represented in U.S. politics. 77% of women students compared to 83% of men say they plan on voting in the 2022 midterm election. Only 23% of...
Comments / 0