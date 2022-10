A perennial favorite with the Boise Chamber Music Series and the Boise State Department of Music, the Horszowski Trio returns for their fourth appearance with a new cellist, Ole Akahoshi, who joins Rieko Aizawa on piano and Jesse Mills on violin. The trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 in the Morrison Center Recital Hall, room C200 as part of the Boise Chamber Music Series.

