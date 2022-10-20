ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Related
BlueDevilCountry

Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen

Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension

Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
NASHVILLE, TN
BlueDevilCountry

Will Duke newcomer Christian Reeves redshirt?

Had Dereck Lively II played in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage in Cameron Indoor Stadium at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night, it's unlikely that fellow freshman center Christian Reeves would have enjoyed such a high level of success. RELATED: Status of injuries to Duke's two ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

VIDEO: Instant reaction to Miami's loss to Duke

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the conclusion of the Hurricanes' 45-21 loss to Duke on Saturday. Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC) was plagued by eight turnovers which led to 31 points. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham Bulls put a bow on championship season with Fall Fan Fest

The Durham Bulls hosted their Fall Fan Fest Saturday at the DBAP. About 2,700 fans registered to venture out to the ballpark to celebrate the season in which the bulls won their eighth International League title and fourth AAA National Championship.
cbs17

Shaw University Hall of Fame: LesLee M. Anderson-Greenup

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–LesLee M. Anderson-Greenup was a key contributor to the success of the Shaw Lady Bears Women’s Basketball team. In her first season, she was selected to the All-CIAA rookie team, won 2005 CIA Women’s Basketball Championship, won 2005 South Regional Women’s Basketball Championship, and helped Shaw achieve their number one ranking in school history.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Shaw runs past Livingstone for homecoming victory

Durham, N.C. — Andre Brandon, Jr. (Jr./Baltimore. MD) picked the right time to have his best game as a football player. The Bears running back rushed for a school-record 306 yards on Homecoming Day to pace Shaw past Livingstone 28-14 at Durham County Stadium on Saturday. As good as...
SALISBURY, NC
newsdaytonabeach.com

Volusia High School Football Preview: 10/21

The University Titans (3-4) will be traveling for their eighth matchup of the season to play the Deland Bulldogs (3-3). Both teams lost last Friday, the Titans losing 19-7 in an away district matchup versus the. Spruce Creek Hawks (3-3). The Bulldogs fell 27-10 versus the Seminole High School Seminoles,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Man Turns Down Huge Sum After Winning The Lottery

A North Carolina man is making headlines not only for his huge recent lottery win but also because of the way he is choosing to receive his prize. Christopher Johnson of Wake County, North Carolina spent two dollars on a quick pick online ticket in the Lucky for Life game. The great news is he won!! That means Christopher literally could take home $25,000 a year for life. That allows him to make future plans that he possibly didn’t have the option to make before the win.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

