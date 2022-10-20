Read full article on original website
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen
Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
Four-star shooter Darren Harris becomes Duke’s first commit in 2024: ‘It was a dream school of mine growing up’
New Duke coach Jon Scheyer continued his incredible recruiting roll on Saturday when Darren Harris, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star small forward from famed Paul VI Catholic (VA) High School committed to the Blue Devils. Ranked the No. 10 small forward in the Class of 2024, he chose Duke over Maryland,...
Will Duke newcomer Christian Reeves redshirt?
Had Dereck Lively II played in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage in Cameron Indoor Stadium at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night, it's unlikely that fellow freshman center Christian Reeves would have enjoyed such a high level of success. RELATED: Status of injuries to Duke's two ...
Duke basketball offers glimpse of future. What we learned from Blue-White Scrimmage
Blue Devils center Dereck Lively and forward Dariq Whitehead were sidelined with injuries, but Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach and freshman big man Christian Reeves played well.
VIDEO: Instant reaction to Miami's loss to Duke
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the conclusion of the Hurricanes' 45-21 loss to Duke on Saturday. Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC) was plagued by eight turnovers which led to 31 points. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail...
VIDEO: Will Mallory, Colbie Young and DJ Ivey react to loss to Duke
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Watch Will Mallory, Colbie Young and DJ Ivey react to the Hurricanes' loss to Duke on Saturday. Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC) lost 45-21. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
Durham Bulls put a bow on championship season with Fall Fan Fest
The Durham Bulls hosted their Fall Fan Fest Saturday at the DBAP. About 2,700 fans registered to venture out to the ballpark to celebrate the season in which the bulls won their eighth International League title and fourth AAA National Championship.
Miami, Mario Cristobal roasted on social media after Duke blows out Hurricanes
Miami entered Saturday’s game against Duke as a 10-point home favorite. At Hard Rock Stadium, however, it was all Blue Devils. Capitalizing on 8 turnovers by the Hurricanes, Duke pulled away for an absolute blowout. Mike Elko’s squad outscored UM 21-0 in the 4th quarter on the way to a 45-21 road victory.
Duke will be without the nation's top two incoming freshmen tonight at Countdown to Craziness
Injuries are nothing new to Duke Basketball over the last several seasons as multiple five star prospects have arrived in Durham only to miss time due to various ailments. As the program prepares to open a new era under head coach Jon Scheyer, it appears as though the injury bug has already made itself known.
Shaw University Hall of Fame: LesLee M. Anderson-Greenup
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–LesLee M. Anderson-Greenup was a key contributor to the success of the Shaw Lady Bears Women’s Basketball team. In her first season, she was selected to the All-CIAA rookie team, won 2005 CIA Women’s Basketball Championship, won 2005 South Regional Women’s Basketball Championship, and helped Shaw achieve their number one ranking in school history.
Former UNC coach speaks about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Doherty’s history with the Atlantic Coast Conference extends back several decades. In the 1980s he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 1982 he helped the team win a national championship. Doherty went on to coach the Heels for a brief stint in...
Shaw runs past Livingstone for homecoming victory
Durham, N.C. — Andre Brandon, Jr. (Jr./Baltimore. MD) picked the right time to have his best game as a football player. The Bears running back rushed for a school-record 306 yards on Homecoming Day to pace Shaw past Livingstone 28-14 at Durham County Stadium on Saturday. As good as...
South Carolina State knocks NCCU off MEAC perch
SC State took NC Central down to the wire and came up with a huge defensive play to re-configure the MEAC race. The post South Carolina State knocks NCCU off MEAC perch appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Volusia High School Football Preview: 10/21
The University Titans (3-4) will be traveling for their eighth matchup of the season to play the Deland Bulldogs (3-3). Both teams lost last Friday, the Titans losing 19-7 in an away district matchup versus the. Spruce Creek Hawks (3-3). The Bulldogs fell 27-10 versus the Seminole High School Seminoles,...
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
North Carolina Man Turns Down Huge Sum After Winning The Lottery
A North Carolina man is making headlines not only for his huge recent lottery win but also because of the way he is choosing to receive his prize. Christopher Johnson of Wake County, North Carolina spent two dollars on a quick pick online ticket in the Lucky for Life game. The great news is he won!! That means Christopher literally could take home $25,000 a year for life. That allows him to make future plans that he possibly didn’t have the option to make before the win.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
Open Source: Death at Wolfspeed
Hey all. I’m Brian Gordon, tech writer for The News & Observer, and this is Open Source.
NC Black pastor’s speech saying school diversity is ‘wasting taxpayer dollars’ goes viral
John Amanchukwu denounced Wake County schools for helping LGBTQ students.
