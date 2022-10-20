Read full article on original website
Just because health restrictions have largely been lifted does not mean everyone is eager to get back into the office. Many grew to prefer no longer dealing with traffic, high gas prices, and waking up early. Some companies are saying too bad, but as Nairametrics shares, plenty of other companies are embracing the change. If you are eager to stay remote, here are the companies that have added the most remote positions this year.
Only 5% of financial institutions globally are led by women. Bank of the West CEO Nandita Bakhshi writes about growing pains at the top.
Corporate Workplaces Are Traumatizing Black Women
When I graduated with my master of theological studies degree from Harvard University, I thought that the world would open up for me. Yet, despite my credentials, during my first job out of graduate school as a diversity program manager, I was tokenized and underestimated: My colleagues talked down to me, assuming I lacked basic professionalism and competency. While my LGBTQ+ trainings were well-received by the students I served, certain co-workers would describe my trainings as “hyper” and “unfocused.” At the same time, my company was eager to show me off. They were excited to have a Black Queer woman on the team, but failed to invest in my talent, support my work, or provide professional development opportunities. I persevered, working hard to grow, but the more I succeeded, the worse things got. I quickly moved from being the shiny new hire to being dismissed and isolated.
Quiet quitting is a new phrase flooding social media. Why is it trending and what does it really mean for employees and leaders in the workplace?
Adding family to your business plan may seem like a no-brainer, but it can often lead to poor decisions and conflicts. Follow this guide for involving family in your business.
I was sitting in my college cafeteria with some friends when one of them said I should give a guy, let’s call him “Chad” a chance. I was hesitant because I had witnessed some questionable behaviors from Chad at several social events. Yet, after some convincing from my friends, I decided that I would give him a chance.
Handoff is creating a more equitable workforce through job sharing
Many qualified workers are failed by the current model of work in the United States, where jobs are either part time or full time. Working 40 set hours a week is difficult for people like caregivers, but part-time jobs don't have the same benefits or career-advancing potential. Handoff, one of the startups in TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield 200, wants to make a concept called job sharing, in which two people split the responsibilities and pay of a full-time position but get the same benefits, more widespread.
