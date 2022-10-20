A Colorado State University on-campus eatery has a temporary new home and new name for the 2022-23 academic year. The Aspen Grille has relocated from the Lory Student Center to the Durrell Center while the LSC undergoes renovations during the Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 semesters. Operating in the Durrell Center as “The Stateroom,” the temporary iteration of the restaurant is offering both dine-in and takeout lunch options, with online ordering for dine-in or pick-up through GrubHub Campus.

