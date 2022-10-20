Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
Colorado State University
CSU One Health Institute to host researchers, dean of WCNR to celebrate One Health Day Nov. 3
One Health Day, formally recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and annually celebrated on Nov. 3, provides an opportunity for experts and the community to come together in education, celebration and awareness of the One Health approach. The World Health Organization defines “One Health” as an integrated,...
Colorado State University
GradShow 2022 keynote speaker to present on tapestry thinking and societal change
Nalini Nadkarni, a professor of biology at the University of Utah who pioneered the study of Costa Rican rain forest canopies, is the keynote presenter at Grad Show 2022 at Colorado State University. Nadkarni will present on addressing modern societal issues using the approach of “tapestry thinking,” the intentional connection...
Colorado State University
Student-run Aspen Grille providing meals in the Durrell Center for the academic year
A Colorado State University on-campus eatery has a temporary new home and new name for the 2022-23 academic year. The Aspen Grille has relocated from the Lory Student Center to the Durrell Center while the LSC undergoes renovations during the Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 semesters. Operating in the Durrell Center as “The Stateroom,” the temporary iteration of the restaurant is offering both dine-in and takeout lunch options, with online ordering for dine-in or pick-up through GrubHub Campus.
Colorado State University
AISES Pow Wow headlines Native American Heritage Month at CSU
For the first time since 2019, the annual AISES Pow Wow will punctuate Native American Heritage Month at Colorado State University. The monthlong November celebration, organized by CSU’s Native American Cultural Center, also will feature a host of events, including a talk from actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, best known for his role as Bear Smallhill on the Hulu series Reservation Dogs.
Colorado State University
Applications being accepted for funding new alternative transportation projects
The Alternative Transportation Fee Advisory Board at Colorado State University is now accepting construction and programmatic proposals for alternative transportation improvements on campus, including educational programs and infrastructure projects. The board reports to the Associated Students of Colorado State University Student Fee Review Board and recommends how student transportation fee...
Colorado State University
CSU issues guidance on voting, campus ballot boxes in advance of Nov. 8 election
Colorado State University recently released a guide on voting and on-campus locations where ballots can be cast on or before the Nov. 8 election. A print version of the guide ran as an insert in the Aug. 20 edition of the Rocky Mountain Collegian. A digital version is available as a pdf file online.
Colorado State University
Apparel and merchandising student gains hands-on experience with notable designers at New York Fashion Week
Cameron Thomas, a first-year student majoring in apparel and merchandising at Colorado State University, derived great motivation from his experiences at New York Fashion Week. New York Fashion Week is a week-long showcase of international fashion collections. Looking to enter the field of apparel design, Thomas set out to New...
