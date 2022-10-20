ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Colorado State University

GradShow 2022 keynote speaker to present on tapestry thinking and societal change

Nalini Nadkarni, a professor of biology at the University of Utah who pioneered the study of Costa Rican rain forest canopies, is the keynote presenter at Grad Show 2022 at Colorado State University. Nadkarni will present on addressing modern societal issues using the approach of “tapestry thinking,” the intentional connection...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado State University

Student-run Aspen Grille providing meals in the Durrell Center for the academic year

A Colorado State University on-campus eatery has a temporary new home and new name for the 2022-23 academic year. The Aspen Grille has relocated from the Lory Student Center to the Durrell Center while the LSC undergoes renovations during the Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 semesters. Operating in the Durrell Center as “The Stateroom,” the temporary iteration of the restaurant is offering both dine-in and takeout lunch options, with online ordering for dine-in or pick-up through GrubHub Campus.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado State University

AISES Pow Wow headlines Native American Heritage Month at CSU

For the first time since 2019, the annual AISES Pow Wow will punctuate Native American Heritage Month at Colorado State University. The monthlong November celebration, organized by CSU’s Native American Cultural Center, also will feature a host of events, including a talk from actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, best known for his role as Bear Smallhill on the Hulu series Reservation Dogs.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado State University

Applications being accepted for funding new alternative transportation projects

The Alternative Transportation Fee Advisory Board at Colorado State University is now accepting construction and programmatic proposals for alternative transportation improvements on campus, including educational programs and infrastructure projects. The board reports to the Associated Students of Colorado State University Student Fee Review Board and recommends how student transportation fee...
Colorado State University

Apparel and merchandising student gains hands-on experience with notable designers at New York Fashion Week

Cameron Thomas, a first-year student majoring in apparel and merchandising at Colorado State University, derived great motivation from his experiences at New York Fashion Week. New York Fashion Week is a week-long showcase of international fashion collections. Looking to enter the field of apparel design, Thomas set out to New...
FORT COLLINS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy