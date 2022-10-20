Read full article on original website
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
police1.com
Harm reduction experts, LE officials debunk fentanyl exposure myths
GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department recently reported to the community that two officers were hospitalized due to fentanyl exposure in a September arrest of two suspects. While Greeley police said both officers experienced "physiological symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure," the department never shared how the officers became...
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Colorado State University
CSU issues guidance on voting, campus ballot boxes in advance of Nov. 8 election
Colorado State University recently released a guide on voting and on-campus locations where ballots can be cast on or before the Nov. 8 election. A print version of the guide ran as an insert in the Aug. 20 edition of the Rocky Mountain Collegian. A digital version is available as a pdf file online.
Live Updates: 6-10 inches of snow possible in mountains as storm moves in
A colder and wetter weather pattern begins Sunday as a strong cold front passes through Colorado. Six to ten inches of snow is likely for the mountains.
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
Obesity on the Rise, Banner Health Offers Lasting Solutions
Obesity rates in Colorado are ranked among the lowest in the U.S. but experts warn they are climbing every year. Since 1995, obesity in our state has increased by 128%, and right now, more than 25% of the population is considered obese. Despite such low numbers in comparison to national...
Colorado State University
October is Ergonomics Awareness Month
October is Ergonomics Awareness month, and it’s a good time to create awareness of human factors and ergonomics in a variety of ways. Although any work environment can expose employees to ergonomic hazards, exposure can be minimized by making the proper changes. However, we need to be aware of ergonomic risks/hazards that are present when we perform a variety of tasks before we make changes.
Love Mexican Food? This Classic Colorado Mexican Restaurant Is A Must Try
Colorado residents are lucky because we have no shortage of places to get great Mexican food. This classic Colorado Mexican restaurant is one that many don't know about but have to try. Classic Mexican Restaurant In Colorado Is A Must Try. I've been to many different states in my lifetime...
Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain
Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado
Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
Eisenhower's former 'Cold War retreat' ranch in Colorado sold
When President Dwight D. Eisenhower looked for an escape from the simmering Cold War in the 1950s, a favorite getaway was a rustic ranch four miles west of Winter Park — accommodations that were a far cry from Palm Beach, Martha’s Vineyard and other retreats that presidents frequent now. Byers Peak Ranch in Fraser, the property where Ike made many stays as his career skyrocketed from Army colonel to Allied commander, to president of the United States, sold over the summer for a reported $11.5...
'The door is now open': Charlotte Sweeney officially sworn in to history-making judgeship
Charlotte N. Sweeney paid tribute Friday to every woman who preceded her as a trial judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, observing they all made history for being a "first" in one way or another. "For me it’s important to name the firsts. It’s only when you celebrate the first that you can guarantee it’s not gonna be the last," said Sweeney, the first openly gay federal judge for Colorado. ...
Accumulating Snow Expected In Parts Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeastern and south-central Wyoming. Snow accumulations are possible, especially at higher elevations. As of 8 am on Sunday, Cheyenne and Laramie were not included in the warning or advisory...
secretdenver.com
This Winter In Colorado Will Be Snowy But Pleasantly Mild
Denver, winter is on the horizon, and according to the Old Farmers Almanac, they’ve predicted that winter would be milder than normal with cold fronts in mid-to-late November and mid-to-late January. As far as snow goes, it looks like there will be an early front of snow in mid-to-late...
First Major mountain snow storm of the season is moving into Colorado. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for Sunday into Monday.
DENVER(CBS)- Colorado's first major mountain snow storm of the season will blast thru on Sunday. The storm system is packed with moisture and much cooler temperatures.Snow will begin flying overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.By Sunday afternoon snow and wind are expected to make driving conditions tough.There are several warnings and advisories in place for heavy snow and wind across the region from midnight Saturday night, all day Sunday thru Monday morning. In the northern mountains areas closest to the Front Range may see 2 to 8 inches of snow from Rocky Mountain National Park down thru Summit County. Along with those snow amounts wind gusts up to 50 mph may be blowing with the cold front. This may make visibility tough over some mountain passes.For many western mountains snow amounts will be larger from 6 to 12 inches of snow with a few isolated spots seeing even more than that. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph from Steamboat down thru Vail, Aspen down into the San Juan mountains.The Denver Metro area and I-25 Corridor will see a few rain showers Sunday afternoon along with a rain/snow mix later in the evening. Little to no accumulation is possible.
Summit Daily News
Colorado one of the housing markets most vulnerable to price declines across the country
ATLANTA — Housing markets along the West Coast and across the Rocky Mountain region, including Denver, are the most vulnerable to price declines in the coming months as both sellers and buyers readjust their expectations. “The market is clearly turning,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist with the National Association of...
cpr.org
Colorado weather: Snow storm expected to hit mountains this weekend, Front Range could see flakes Sunday night
A storm system could dump close to 6 inches of snow in some parts of the high country this weekend. Denver and other cities along the I-25 corridor should avoid most of the winter weather, but the Front Range could get a few leftover flurries Sunday night. Following a warm...
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
When will Denver get its first snow this season?
(Rajesh Kavasseri/Unsplash) With daytime highs this week registering in the high 70s to low 80s, Denver's weather still feels summery. But a weekend storm could change that while bringing snow to the mountains and a chance for showers in the Denver metro.
Running back Avery Morrow, stout defense, carry Colorado State past Hawaii for second win of season
FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell wants it to be perfectly clear — this is not a throwaway season for Colorado State. Despite all of the struggles in recent years, despite the record this season and despite the amount of players that have left the program in the last two months, the Rams still have a lot to play for as the second half of the season is now underway. That’s exactly how CSU looked at Saturday.
