Deadline

Kevin Feige Reveals Why Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa Was Not Recast In ‘Wakanda Forever’: “It Was Much Too Soon”

Following Chadwick Boseman’s shocking death in 2020, Marvel Studios was tasked with the decision of whether to recast his King T’Challa role in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, a role Boseman also had previously played in Captain America: Civil War and the Avengers films. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talks about the decision to not recast the role, and instead find a way to honor Boseman along with a different approach in the sequel. “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” he told the magazine. “Stan Lee always...
Popculture

Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor

Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
The Independent

Geena Davis reveals romantic scene with Tom Hanks that was ‘thankfully’ cut in A League of Their Own

Geena Davis has revealed a “juicy” scene that was cut from A League of Their Own, which involved a romantic moment with co-star Tom Hanks. Davis starred as baseballer Dottie in the 1992 sports comedy classic – a fictional take on the true history of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League – opposite Hanks’ Jimmy, the lazy oaf hired as the team’s coach.
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
wegotthiscovered.com

A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix

Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
The Independent

‘He had to be restrained’: Sacheen Littlefeather said John Wayne was behind the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history

Sacheen Littlefeather‘s death has prompted a wave of tributes to the actor and activist, arguably best known for her 1973 Oscars speech. At the ceremony, Littlefeather appeared in Marlon Brando’s place to reject his Academy Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Standing onstage in front of the biggest stars of Hollywood, the 26-year-old instead delivered a speech condemning the film industry’s poor representation of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were taking...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

