WLTX.com
Historic West Columbia manufacturing building will soon become 'Colite City'
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new development project aims to bring new life to a historic building in West Columbia. The former home of the Colonial-Heights Manufacturing Plant has been vacant for years. But now there are plans to take that former site and transform it into what its new developers call, "Colite City." That's the vision of the real estate development company Jams & Stark.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Authentique Beauties Pageant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You should always wear confidence like a crown and a recent pageant winner is using her platform to teach young girls how to do just that. Cherita Williams, Ms. South Carolina Plus America 2022-2023 is working to strengthen and empower young girls to embrace their inner beauty through the Authentique Beauties Pageant.
abccolumbia.com
Woman found dead in Columbia apartment, investigation underway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after one woman was found dead at a Columbia apartment complex. On October 21 around 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of Kay Street after receiving reports of a shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound located inside of an apartment. EMS arrived on scene and pronounced her deceased.
Oktoberfest in Newberry
Mary Alex and Robert Kopp with their daughter, Palmer, dressed up for the German Outfit contest. Bridgett Carey, tourism and events manager for the City of Newberry, with intern Zach Shupp. Pumpkin judging at Lancero Lounge. The Haute Dog Lady!. Angela Reid and Tina Graham helped raise money for the...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
abccolumbia.com
Forest Acres’ Richland Mall could undergo transformation following agreement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Some changes could be coming to the Richland Mall in Forest Acres soon. This week the Richland County Council approved a tax incentive agreement with a developer who wants to transform the property into a mix-use commercial space. The City of Forest Acres approved a purchase...
WIS-TV
A.C. Flora metal detectors installed on the heels of student’s arrests
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Metal detectors are now up and running at another Richland One school – A.C. Flora High. The installation comes on the heels of another student within Richland one arrested for bringing a gun to school. Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon was hoping the metal detectors would...
furman.edu
Lexington County deputy made music before making an investment in her community
Kaaren Younts Miller, a 2006 Furman University piano performance alumna, is profiled by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department where she was recently promoted to training sergeant. Working several different jobs after earning two degrees in music, it took only a ride-along in a patrol car before Miller realized how...
swlexledger.com
Biggyby Coffee coming soon to Red Bank and Lexington
Lexington, SC 10/13/2022 (Paul Kirby) – A new boutique drive-thru coffee experience is coming to Red Bank and a short time later to the Lexington area of the county. Biggby Coffee is an all drive-thru experience that serves high-quality coffees, smoothies, and other specialty drinks, as well as some food items. These will include foods that will pair with a good cup of coffee. Things like bagels, cookies, breakfast sandwiches, and muffins are just a few of the foods that will be on the menu.
abccolumbia.com
Kershaw Co. Clean Community Commission hosting free tarp giveaway
KERSHAW CO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Clean Community Commission is handing out free tarps Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at several locations in the community. Tarps will be available to citizens on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. The free tarp event will...
abccolumbia.com
Allen University hosts homecoming celebrations Saturday
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of Columbia’s HBCU’s is preparing to celebrate 152 years during this weekend’s Homecoming. Allen University will host a parade beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a football game where AU will face off against Bluefield State on the Westwood High School’s football field.
Roughly 7,000 chickens lost in late night Lexington County fire, authorities say
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County Fire Services says a Friday night fire destroyed a chicken house and killed several thousand chickens. The fire happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road, roughly four miles west of Red Bank, around 9:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, the entire structure was already burning heavily.
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday- Percy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Percy is a 2-year-old Pointer mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Percy is one of many dogs we rescue from our local municipal shelters where any dog can be at risk of euthanasia, especially larger dogs like Percy. Percy was actually scheduled to be euthanized on October 7 at 3:00 p.m. We couldn’t save him until we had a foster lined up and thankfully his wonderful foster mama stepped forward and took him in! We are so glad we could give Percy a second chance at life!
WIS-TV
RCSD searching for answers after woman is found dead in apartment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in a Columbia apartment complex. Last night on Oct. 21 around 9 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of Kay St in Columbia after receiving reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived on the scene,...
abccolumbia.com
Chicken house declared a total loss after fire in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Fire Service responded to a structure fire on October 22, according to Lexington County officials. The fire service responded to the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road at around 9:30 p.m. The chicken house on the property was fully involved upon their arrival and crews worked until the fire was completely under control. Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department assisted on the scene.
abccolumbia.com
Dept. of Insurance targets “Shady” bail bond activities
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–According to the Governor’s Office the SC Dept. of Insurance has issued an order targeting bail bondsmen who do not report when a defendant does not follow court-ordered conditions. Officials say it is part of the governor’s effort to close what they say is a revolving...
Oldest African American camps in SC given historical markers in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Alvin Lark Jr. was a former camper at the New Farmers of America Camp in 1960, one of three camps in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties recognized with historical markers on Thursday. The Farmers Camp helped prepare Black youth for rural leadership roles and served as...
USC Gamecock
Candidate for governor Cunningham visits USC to talk abortion, legalizing marijuana ahead of midterms
Democratic candidate for S.C. governor Joe Cunningham visited USC on Oct. 20 to encourage turnout in the upcoming election, as well as talk about his stances on abortion, education and legalizing marijuana and sports betting. Cunningham's appearance outside Russell House was sponsored by the Theta Nu Chapter of Alpha Phi...
abccolumbia.com
DHEC reported 3,086 weekly cases of Covid-19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—DHEC is reporting the weekly Covid-19 case numbers for October 9-15. Health officials say there were 3,086 new cases and 18 new deaths. Although we have seen cases drop over the past few weeks, DHEC encourages people to get their booster shots.
CPST will improve Newberry County again, vote yes
When the Capital Project Sales Tax passed in Newberry for the first time in 1998, Newberry was only the second county in South Carolina to adopt CPST. Since then, the CPST penny sales tax has passed three additional times in Newberry County and a total of $68 million of improvements have been made across the county. In South Carolina, a total of 24 counties now have CPST including, in recent years, our neighbors in Greenwood, Laurens and Saluda counties. In marketing efforts of CPST in those counties, CPST improvements in Newberry County were cited as evidence CPST works.
