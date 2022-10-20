Read full article on original website
3 historically accurate Bitcoin on-chain metrics are flashing 'bottom'
Bitcoin (BTC) and other riskier assets slipped on Oct. 21 as traders scrutinized macro indicators that suggest the Federal Reserve would continue to hike rates. Nonetheless, the BTC/USD pair remains rangebound inside the $18,000–$20,000 price range, showing a strong bias conflict in the market. BTC price holding above $18K...
Bitcoin will shoot over $100K in 2023 before 'largest bear market' — trader
Bitcoin (BTC) will top $100,000 next year but a record-breaking bear market will follow, a popular trader believes. In a Twitter discussion on Oct. 22, Credible Crypto endorsed a theory that Bitcoin’s next halving will also see macro lows of just $10,000. BTC bulls need only wait a year...
Web3 grows in online searches as interest in Bitcoin declines: Google Trends
The global crypto community has started to redirect its interest from Bitcoin (BTC) to Web3, according to Google search trends. In order to keep up with decade-long innovations spanning from blockchain-based applications to nonfungible tokens (NFTs), crypto investors and enthusiasts rely on searching the web — disclosing their true sentiments in real-time. Most recently, searches for the term “Bitcoin dead” reached an all-time high, owing to peak anxiety among investors amid ongoing sell-offs at the time.
Crypto platform Freeway halts services citing ‘unprecedented volatility’
Crypto platform Freeway has halted some of its services, citing “unprecedented volatility” in the foreign exchange and cryptocurrency markets in “recent times.”. In an Oct. 23 post, the platform announced they are halting buys and deposits and will “not be buying Supercharger simulations until our new strategies are implemented.”
Bitcoin price hits 1-week lows as Fed rate hike rumors unsettle market
Bitcoin (BTC) dipped further below $19,000 on Oct. 21 as rumors circulated over the United States Federal Reserve. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD abruptly dropping before the Wall Street open, hitting lows of $18,660 on Bitstamp. A recovery took the pair higher, and it was attempting...
Here's how Bitcoin pro traders plan to profit from BTC’s eventual pop above $20K
Bitcoin (BTC) entered an ascending channel in mid-September and has continued to trade sideways activity near $19,500. Due to the bullish nature of the technical formation and a drop in the sell pressure from troubled miners, analysts expect a price increase over the next couple of months. Independent analyst @el_crypto_prof...
How to do mobile cryptocurrency mining?
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) are created using a distributed computing process called mining. Miners (the network participants) undertake mining to verify the legitimacy of transactions on the blockchain and ensure network security by preventing double-spending. In return for their efforts, miners are rewarded with a certain amount of BTC. There...
How CZ built Binance and became the richest person in crypto
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the founder and CEO of global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, is one of the most influential crypto personalities today, but his story is a true rags-to-riches one. CZ was born in a village in Jiangsu, Shanghai, and his family migrated to Vancouver, Canada, in the 1980s...
Fidelity to beef up crypto unit by another 25% with 100 new hires
$4.5 trillion asset management firm Fidelity Investments is reportedly set to hire another 100 people to bolster the firm's growing digital assets division — a stark contrast to the recent squeezing out of crypto-talent. A Fidelity representative told Bloomberg on Oct. 22 that the firm has begun a new...
3 reasons why DeFi investors should always look before leaping
Welcome readers, and thanks for subscribing! The Altcoin Roundup newsletter is now authored by Cointelegraph’s resident newsletter writer Big Smokey. In the next few weeks, this newsletter will be renamed Crypto Market Musings, a weekly newsletter that provides ahead-of-the-curve analysis and tracks emerging trends in the crypto market. The...
What directional liquidity pooling brings to DeFi
Modern decentralized exchanges (DEXs) mainly rely on liquidity providers (LP) to provide the tokens that are being traded. These liquidity providers are rewarded by receiving a portion of the trading fees generated on the DEX. Unfortunately, while liquidity providers earn an income via fees, they’re exposed to impermanent loss if the price of their deposited assets changes.
New York-based forex broker Oanda launches crypto trading services in US
New York-based multi-asset trading services Oanda has launched a new cryptocurrency trading service in the United States. This latest addition, developed in partnership with regulated blockchain infrastructure provider Paxos Trust Company, is designed to give investors easy access to crypto alongside their existing forex portfolios in a secure environment. The...
The world’s first staking summit will convene to explore where the $300B industry goes next
The world’s first Staking Summit will convene this November to explore where crypto’s rapidly growing $300 billion staking ecosystem goes post-Ethereum Merge. Staking Rewards, staking’s leading data aggregator, will be hosting the full-day, in-person event at LX Factory in Lisbon on Nov. 8 from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. The summit will be bringing together some of the foremost experts and investors from across the industry, including speakers from Ethereum, Cosmos, Polkadot and many more.
Low hash price, soaring energy costs spell tough Q3 for Bitcoin miners
Energy problems in North America and Europe and prevailing market conditions have spelled another bleak quarter for Bitcoin (BTC) mining operators on both continents. The latest Q3 mining report from Hashrate Index has highlighted several factors that have led to a significantly lower hash price and higher cost to produce 1 BTC.
Kazakhstan among top 3 Bitcoin mining destinations after US and China
For over a year, the oil-rich Central Asian country of Kazakhstan has maintained its position as the third-biggest contributor to Bitcoin (BTC) mining after surpassing Russia back in February 2021. As of January 2022, Kazakhstan contributed to 13.22% of the total Bitcoin hash rate, positioned right after the historical leaders...
Price analysis 10/21: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, MATIC
The 10-year Treasury yield in the United States rose to its highest level since 2008. Although this type of rally is usually negative for risky assets, the U.S. stock markets recovered ground after the Wall Street Journal reported that some officials of the Federal Reserve were concerned about the pace of the rate hikes and the risks of over-tightening.
Crypto incubators have a responsibility to maintain fiscal discipline
Contrary to popular belief, a bear market provides ideal conditions for startup founders and developers to work on technological innovations. The absence of market frenzy and speculative investing helps startups to focus on the fundamentals, which are beneficial in the long run. However, bear markets dry up capital sources, and liquidity becomes the proverbial mirage of an oasis in the desert sand. Thus, startups turn toward incubators who become messiahs with their network of angel investors and venture capitalists.
A stablecoin's rise in market share has ignited the ‘Second Great Stablecoin War’
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) said the rise of Binance stablecoin Binance USD (BUSD) could spark the “Second Great Stablecoin War,” given how fast its market cap has surged over recent months. Bankman-Fried’s recent comments come a month after Binance pushed ahead with plans to auto-convert a host...
