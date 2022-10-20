Read full article on original website
Fixed: Windows Could Not Start the WLAN Autoconfig Service on Local Computer
If you encounter the ‘Windows could not start the WLAN Autoconfig service on Local Computer’ network error, you likely won’t be able to use your wireless network. Generally, this happens due to corrupted network drivers, outdated operating systems, or even hard drive issues. Moreover, some Windows users have complained about getting the error message after their PC crashed or when updating or upgrading OS.
What Is a Good Processor Speed for a Laptop?
A laptop can be used for unlimited applications. Its capability to carry out instructions efficiently and effectively is where the processor becomes a key factor. A laptop with a good processor speed can handle more heavy workloads and intensive tasks than a processor that has comparably lower speeds. Processors that have higher speeds can also perform the tasks faster.
Freezing a Hard Drive – Does it Actually Work?
We all know that overheating electronic components can cause irreparable damage to them. So, it’s natural to think that cooling them can help prolong their life or even revive them. Most of us may have heard that freezing a hard drive can help recover data from it. Apart from...
