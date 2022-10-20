Read full article on original website
Related
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
technewstoday.com
How to Save Link on Desktop
If you don’t want to open your browser and type the name of the website over and over again, you can create a shortcut to that website and save it on your desktop. Now instead of having to click multiple times and enter the website name, you can directly access it through a click. This is particularly helpful if you have to frequently visit the same website. So, in this article, we’ve listed out a couple of ways to create a simple link on your desktop.
