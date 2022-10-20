Read full article on original website
How to Fix “Unknown Hard Error” on Windows
Generally, the ‘Unknown hard error’ occurs as a dialog prompt of some system files, that include sihost.exe, ctfmon.exe, explorer.exe, etc. But a dialog box with no title is also possible. The causes of the error are system-level settings’ misconfiguration and process malfunctioning, but not limited to them. And...
Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2022: MacBooks, Windows, and more
Laptops are a hot ticket item for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Sure, they don’t get as much attention as things like TVs and Apple products, but if you’re in the market for a laptop, then Black Friday and Cyber Monday are absolutely the time to buy. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday laptop deals for 2022.
Freezing a Hard Drive – Does it Actually Work?
We all know that overheating electronic components can cause irreparable damage to them. So, it’s natural to think that cooling them can help prolong their life or even revive them. Most of us may have heard that freezing a hard drive can help recover data from it. Apart from...
Minimum Processor State In Windows (Everything You Need to know)
When a system is idle, the configuration in the Operating System can lower system resource consumption, both hardware and software, to reduce power usage. Windows offers you multiple power options that let you lower system performance if it meets certain conditions. One such setting is the Minimum Processor State in Windows.
What Is a Good Processor Speed for a Laptop?
A laptop can be used for unlimited applications. Its capability to carry out instructions efficiently and effectively is where the processor becomes a key factor. A laptop with a good processor speed can handle more heavy workloads and intensive tasks than a processor that has comparably lower speeds. Processors that have higher speeds can also perform the tasks faster.
