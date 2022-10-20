ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2news.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Geiger Grade Identified

Nevada State Police has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Geiger Grade near mile marker 6 in Storey County last month. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on September 24th. NSP says Tracy Somers was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on SR...
STOREY COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound Mira Loma Drive was closed at McCarran Boulevard after a crash Monday night, according to Reno Police. A vehicle traveling north on McCarran Boulevard hit a pedestrian as it turned right onto eastbound Mira Loma Drive. REMSA transported the male victim to the hospital with...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Motorcycle crash in Storey County kills 1

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcycle crash in Storey County has claimed the life of one man, police said Monday. Troopers with the Nevada State Police responded to reports of a fatal crash in the area of SR341 on Sept. 24. Their preliminary investigation determined Tracy Somers was driving...
STOREY COUNTY, NV
2news.com

One dead after near head-on crash in Fallon

Nevada State Police say one person died after a near head-on crash on US-50 in Fallon Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. near the area of US-50 and South Downs Lane. Nevada State Police tell us a utility truck was heading westbound on US-50 when its tire...
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Pedestrian Injured After Being Hit By Car in Reno

The incident happened early Monday evening at the intersection of South McCarran Blvd. and Mira Loma Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver stayed on scene.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

One person killed in crash on I-80 east of Sparks near Mustang

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a crash on I-80 eastbound near Mustang Thursday morning. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Oct. 20. Two vehicles were involved, a black Volvo and a silver Sedan. Nevada...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Police Respond to Fatal Shooting, Appears to Be Self-Defense

Around 4:45 a.m. on October 23, 2022, the Reno Police Department responded to a shooting on South Virginia St near Gentry Way. When officers got there, they found a male who had been shot. Despite first responders giving medical aid, the subject was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives from...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Duo in Police Custody as Part of Safe Streets Repeat Offender Program

A multi-agency investigation ended with people being led out of a home by police in south Reno. It happened just before noon on Kenai near Gold Belt Drives off of Veterans Parkway. Officers on scene told our crew this was part of a two-week long investigation through the Safe Streets...
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Semi, delivery truck involved in crash on I-80 in Sierra

PLACER COUNTY – A crash involving a semi and a delivery truck had traffic at a crawl along Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the Blue Canyon Road offramp. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found that a semi and a delivery truck were involved.It's unclear if there were any injuries. 
PLACER COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Family Starts GoFundMe After Fire Damages Two Homes in Sparks

A Sparks house fire that was initially stopped late Wednesday night and damaged two homes temporarily flared up again early Thursday morning. The fire initially started just before midnight and was knocked down but then reignited again about two hours later, in the 400 block of 9th Street. Crews were called back and knocked down the blaze.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Search For Missing Man Out Of Dayton Continues

Deputies say Richard Shifflet left for a walk in Dayton on October 3, 2022 and hasn’t been seen since. Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man last seen near Andrea Way and the river in Dayton.
DAYTON, NV
mynews4.com

First snow fall brings chain control to Mount Rose Highway

The first snow fall of the season brings chain controls to Mount Rose Highway. As of Saturday evening, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires in the following areas:. SR-431 (Mt. Rose Highway): From Mt. Rose to Old Mt. Rose Highway to Sunridge Dr.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Duo Arrested in Connection With Deadly Shooting in Reno

Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near downtown Reno earlier this month. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Samuel Isaiah Garcia-Kleider and 25-year-old Kenneth Lee Rhinehart Jr., both of Reno. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Police say "the...
RENO, NV

