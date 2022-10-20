Read full article on original website
2news.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Geiger Grade Identified
Nevada State Police has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Geiger Grade near mile marker 6 in Storey County last month. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on September 24th. NSP says Tracy Somers was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on SR...
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound Mira Loma Drive was closed at McCarran Boulevard after a crash Monday night, according to Reno Police. A vehicle traveling north on McCarran Boulevard hit a pedestrian as it turned right onto eastbound Mira Loma Drive. REMSA transported the male victim to the hospital with...
KOLO TV Reno
Motorcycle crash in Storey County kills 1
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcycle crash in Storey County has claimed the life of one man, police said Monday. Troopers with the Nevada State Police responded to reports of a fatal crash in the area of SR341 on Sept. 24. Their preliminary investigation determined Tracy Somers was driving...
2news.com
One dead after near head-on crash in Fallon
Nevada State Police say one person died after a near head-on crash on US-50 in Fallon Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. near the area of US-50 and South Downs Lane. Nevada State Police tell us a utility truck was heading westbound on US-50 when its tire...
2news.com
Pedestrian Injured After Being Hit By Car in Reno
The incident happened early Monday evening at the intersection of South McCarran Blvd. and Mira Loma Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver stayed on scene.
2news.com
One Dead In Self-Defense Shooting, Reno Police Say
Police say that all people involved stayed at the scene and are cooperating in the investigation. Early this morning Reno Police responded to a shooting on South Virginia St. near Gentry Way.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Reno Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Reno on Thursday morning. The crash happened near Mustang on I-80 at around 6:30 p.m. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a black Volvo sedan, a van, and a silver Hyundai sedan were involved in the collision. The driver of...
mynews4.com
One person killed in crash on I-80 east of Sparks near Mustang
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a crash on I-80 eastbound near Mustang Thursday morning. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Oct. 20. Two vehicles were involved, a black Volvo and a silver Sedan. Nevada...
2news.com
Police Respond to Fatal Shooting, Appears to Be Self-Defense
Around 4:45 a.m. on October 23, 2022, the Reno Police Department responded to a shooting on South Virginia St near Gentry Way. When officers got there, they found a male who had been shot. Despite first responders giving medical aid, the subject was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives from...
2news.com
Regional Narcotics Unit Makes Weapon and Drug Arrests after multi-month investigation
With the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Reno Police Department K9 units, the Regional Narcotics Unit recently wrapped up a multi-month drug investigation into Cami Ward and Lahun Oliver. On October 13, 2022, Ward was stopped while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Mogul. During a...
2news.com
Duo in Police Custody as Part of Safe Streets Repeat Offender Program
A multi-agency investigation ended with people being led out of a home by police in south Reno. It happened just before noon on Kenai near Gold Belt Drives off of Veterans Parkway. Officers on scene told our crew this was part of a two-week long investigation through the Safe Streets...
2news.com
RPD’s Traffic Section and four officers recognized at 2022 Nevada Traffic Safety ceremony
The Reno Police Department’s (RPD) Traffic Section and several of its officers were recognized for outstanding contributions to enhancing traffic safety in Reno at the 2022 Nevada Traffic Safety Summit and Joining Forces Award Ceremony. Awards were received in the following categories:. Reno Police Department Traffic Section - Program...
2news.com
Reno Police request assistance locating missing person suffering from Dementia
The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an endangered missing person. Jeanne Milet (77 year old) was last seen at her residence on Coranado Wy in Reno on October 22, 2022 at 3 pm. Jeanne suffers from dementia and short term memory loss. Jeanne is...
Semi, delivery truck involved in crash on I-80 in Sierra
PLACER COUNTY – A crash involving a semi and a delivery truck had traffic at a crawl along Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the Blue Canyon Road offramp. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found that a semi and a delivery truck were involved.It's unclear if there were any injuries.
2news.com
Reno Police Seek Help Locating Elderly Woman Who Has Dementia
77-year-old Jeanne Milet was last seen at her home on Coranado Way. Jeanne is described as a white female, 5'1 , 120 lbs, grey hair and green eyes.
2news.com
Family Starts GoFundMe After Fire Damages Two Homes in Sparks
A Sparks house fire that was initially stopped late Wednesday night and damaged two homes temporarily flared up again early Thursday morning. The fire initially started just before midnight and was knocked down but then reignited again about two hours later, in the 400 block of 9th Street. Crews were called back and knocked down the blaze.
2news.com
Search For Missing Man Out Of Dayton Continues
Deputies say Richard Shifflet left for a walk in Dayton on October 3, 2022 and hasn’t been seen since. Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man last seen near Andrea Way and the river in Dayton.
mynews4.com
First snow fall brings chain control to Mount Rose Highway
The first snow fall of the season brings chain controls to Mount Rose Highway. As of Saturday evening, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires in the following areas:. SR-431 (Mt. Rose Highway): From Mt. Rose to Old Mt. Rose Highway to Sunridge Dr.
Nevada deputies hospitalized from fentanyl exposure in drug bust
Five Nevada, deputies were exposed to fentanyl during a drug bust on Thursday and had to be hospitalized. The deputies have since been released from the hospital.
2news.com
Duo Arrested in Connection With Deadly Shooting in Reno
Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near downtown Reno earlier this month. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Samuel Isaiah Garcia-Kleider and 25-year-old Kenneth Lee Rhinehart Jr., both of Reno. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Police say "the...
