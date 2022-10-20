Read full article on original website
Spotify Takes Aim At Apple Over Audiobooks Launch on App Store
Spotify is ramping up its fight with Apple over app store regulations it says have impacted the launch of its new audiobooks business. The streaming giant says that Apple will not allow Spotify to explain to users where and how to buy an audiobook or list the cost of the book and will not let the company send emails directing users to purchase the book. Spotify launched its audiobooks business in late September. More from The Hollywood ReporterSpotify Hits 195 Million Paid Subscribers, Exceeds Monthly Active Users ExpectationsApple TV+ Hikes Subscription Price For First Time, Will Now Cost $6.99 Per MonthTaylor Swift...
Google's money churning ad engine sputters in rough economy
Google parent Alphabet on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings that fell short of market expectations as belts tightened in the digital ad market that drives its revenue. Alphabet shares slipped 6.8 percent to $97.35 in after-market trades that followed the release of the earnings report.
