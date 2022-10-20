ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Irish band Extra Stout jumps into Toledo history with 'Darby Town'

Extra Stout is an Irish band telling stories through country, folk and rock 'n' roll music with a signature Irish touch. "Darby Town" portrays the immigrant experience of moving to Toledo's historic Darby neighborhood in the Old South End. Keep up with the band's latest releases and performances at extrastout.us.
Cocoa Brown gets real at the Toledo Funny Bone

The Toledo Funny Bone's next performer is no stranger to comedy. Cocoa Brown's stage sessions are painfully grounded and carry audiences into dark truths that bring us all together. Besides tours around the glove like Shaquille O'Neal Comedy All-Stars or the Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, she has also...
Toledo police, firefighters participate in full-scale emergency response drill

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Local Emergency Planning Committee held a full-scale emergency response hazmat drill for about four hours Friday morning at Arclin Inc. Toledo Resins, which makes formaldehyde and other resins used in the construction and transportation industries, on American Road in Toledo. It was part...
Toledo man arrested in fatal September shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives have arrested a man in connection to a Sept. 10 death. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to reported shots fired on the 600 block of Platt Street that day at 3:41 p.m. On scene they found 38-year-old...
Several hurt in weekend three-car crash in Williams County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a three-car crash on U.S. Route 6 that occurred around 9:39 p.m. Saturday in Williams County. According to troopers, Johnathan Miller of Bryan was driving eastbound at a high rate of...
