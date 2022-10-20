Read full article on original website
Related
Carrie Underwood Shares the Rock Moment in Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Show That’s ‘All for Me’ [Watch]
Carrie Underwood strives to outdo herself with every new tour she mounts, and her Denim & Rhinestones Tour is no exception: The show features a packed set list of hits, pyrotechnics and even some aerial stunt work that the singer learned after watching the aerialists each night at her Reflection: Las Vegas residency, which wrapped (for the time being) earlier in 2022.
Dwayne Johnson Joins Kelly Clarkson for a Special ‘Kellyoke’ Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson had a surprise up her sleeve during Monday's (Oct. 17) installment of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joined her for a very special edition of her "Kellyoke" segment, in tribute to the late, great Loretta Lynn. Johnson brought his best classic country...
17 Years Ago: Carrie Underwood’s ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ Is Released
Seventeen years ago today, on Oct. 18, 2005, Carrie Underwood's life was about to change, although she had no way of knowing it at the time. It was on that date that Underwood's single "Jesus, Take the Wheel" was released. "Jesus, Take the Wheel" was the debut single from Underwood's...
Chris Lane + His Wife, Lauren, Welcome Baby Boy No. 2 — See the Adorable Video! [Watch]
Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren Bushnell, have welcomed their second child. The country singer turned to social media on Tuesday evening (Oct. 18) to share the joyous news with fans, accompanied by an adorable picture and video. People reports that the couple's new son was born in Nashville on...
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Create a Billowy Dream World in the ‘Where We Started’ Video [Watch]
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry reflect on their respective artistic paths in the music video for their duet, "Where We Started," and ultimately come together for soaring a finish. The song — which is the title track off of Rhett's spring 2022 album — gets a dreamy and imaginative treatment...
Country Music Hall of Fame’s 2022 Medallion Ceremony Was a Study in Grace
Each of the three newest inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame gave the country music community a chance to dismiss him, but persevered. The two-and-a-half-hour long, Sunday night (Oct. 16) ceremony was a celebration of careers and country music. It was also an opportunity to reflect on the...
Jelly Roll Brings His 14-Year-Old Daughter, Bailee, Onstage to Sing [Watch]
Jelly Roll had two special guests on stage with him at a recent show in Houston. His wife, Bunnie DeFord, and his daughter, Bailee Ann, made appearances before Bailee and Dad sang a song together. The two did a duet of "Tears Could Talk," and Jelly Roll (real name Jason...
Billy Ray Cyrus Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Social Media Post [Picture]
Billy Ray Cyrus and his new girlfriend have sparked engagement rumors after posting a series of pictures on social media. Fans are speculating that the country singer and Australian singer Firerose are engaged after they shared photos to Instagram that appear to show an engagement ring on her left hand.
Who’s Been Inducted Into the Country Music Hall of Fame? [PICTURES]
The Country Music Association created the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961, to recognize both creatives and key music business players within the country music industry. In the 60 years since, the CMA's Hall of Fame Panel of Electors — an anonymous group of voters appointed by the CMA Board of Directors — has voted in country greats yearly.
Vote on the Audacy Country Top 20 with Rob + Holly
Listen Saturdays from 8-10AM as Rob + Holly talk to Country music’s biggest stars, and plays the Top 20 Audacy Country songs every weekend on your favorite Audacy Country stations.
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0