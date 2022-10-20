ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Eighth Circuit Affirms Dismissal of State Suit Against Social Cost of Carbon

Today, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit affirmed a district court's dismissal of Missouri v. Biden, in which several states sought to enjoin the Biden Administration's use of interim estimates of the Social Cost of Carbon (i.e. the costs of greenhouse gas emissions) in agency proceedings. This decision was unsurprising and accords with the conclusion reached by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in a parallel suit.
MISSOURI STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida judge dismisses first charges brought by DeSantis’ office of election crimes, calling it overreach of power

A Miami judge approved a motion to dismiss Friday in the case against Robert Lee Wood, 56, the first of the 17 people charged with election fraud in a statewide roundup in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Election Crimes Unit. The defense argued that the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor did not have jurisdiction over the case. The judge agreed, in an order that not only dismissed the charges ...
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

N.Y. Law Banning Gun Carrying in Churches (Including by People Authorized by the Church) Struck Down

From Hardaway v. Nigrelli, decided yesterday by Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. (N.D.N.Y.):. Eight days after the Supreme Court struck down New York's unconstitutional "proper cause" requirement for conceal-carry licenses, the State responded with even more restrictive legislation, barring all conceal-carry license holders from vast swaths of the State. The complaint and motion in this case focus solely on one aspect of the new legislation, namely, the portion making it a felony for such a license holder to possess a firearm at "any place of worship or religious observation."
GEORGIA STATE
Reason.com

Court Upholds Removal of Child From Parents, Related to Child's Transgender Identity

From In the Matter of A.C., decided today by the Indiana Court of Appeals (Judge Terry Crone, joined by Judges Nancy Vaidik and Robert Altice):. M.C. (Mother) and J.C. (Father) … appeal the trial court's dispositional order (the Dispositional Order) following their child A.C.'s … admission that Child is a child in need of services (CHINS) pursuant to Indiana Code Section 31-34-1-6 (CHINS-6) because Child was substantially endangering Child's own health….
INDIANA STATE
villages-news.com

Ron DeSantis has the right stuff

When Shakespeare wrote Malvolio’s lines: “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them,” he was merely being facetious. But I can’t help thinking that these lines apply perfectly and without hyperbole or sarcasm to Florida’s current governor, Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

#TheyLied Libel Claims Can Go Forward with Sufficient Evidence of "Actual Malice"

From L.S.S. v. S.A.P., decided by the Colorado Court of Appeals yesterday, in an opinion by Judge Christina Gomez, joined by Judges Terry Fox and Rebecca Freyre:. In this case, L.S.S. (father) asserted defamation and related claims against S.A.P. (mother) after she reported that he might be sexually abusing their five-year-old child. Mother appeals the trial court's denial of her special motion to dismiss those claims under the anti-SLAPP statute. Applying the framework we outline for considering such motions, we affirm the order and remand the case to the trial court for further proceedings….
COLORADO STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Are Florida’s active shooter swatting calls connected to national scheme?

One after another, the 911 calls came in last week, each nearly identical to the last: “Hello. There is an active shooter at Pompano Beach High School,” a man with an accent said in one of them, breathing heavily, as if he had been running. “I repeat. Hello. There is an active shooter at Pompano Beach High School. Twelve students have been injured.” The calls came into dispatch centers not ...
FLORIDA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Charlie Crist’s Top Aide Quit Over A ‘Family Concern.’ Arrested

After saying he was leaving for a “family problem,” the campaign manager for former Democratic Florida Rep. Charlie Crist’s bid to unseat incumbent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to have been detained in Maryland this week. Records from Dorchester County, Maryland, obtained by Fox News Digital, show...
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Federal Court Issues Dubious Decision Dismissing Six-State Lawsuit Against Biden Loan Forgiveness Program for Lack of Standing

Earlier today, US District Judge Henry Autrey issued a decision dismissing a lawsuit filed by six states challenging the legality of President Biden's massive $400 billion loan forgiveness plan. The court dismissed the case based on the procedural doctrine of standing, which—among other things—requires plaintiffs to show the government policy they are challenging has caused them some sort of "injury." The standing ruling is based on very dubious reasoning, and I think it is highly likely to be overturned on appeal. Even if stands, the states have a pretty obvious way to get around it.
MISSOURI STATE
25newsnow.com

Galesburg murder suspect in court Friday after arrest in Florida

GALESBURG (25 News Now) - The suspect in a fatal shooting in July appeared in a Knox County courtroom Friday after authorities arrested him in Florida. The judge kept Asheem Afutu’s bond at $1 million, meaning he would have to post 10% of that or $100,000 cash on charges of murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
GALESBURG, IL
Reason.com

Prison Slavery Up for a Vote in 5 States

Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont will be asked to consider whether their state constitutions permit slavery or indentured servitude for people convicted of crimes. "None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside the states' prisons, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how they use prison labor," points out the Associated Press, noting that nearly 20 state constitutions still permit slavery or indentured servitude as a punishment.
LOUISIANA STATE
click orlando

Florida hires LexisNexis government security to stop international D-SNAP thieves

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been shored up with a state-of-the-art security control system implemented by LexisNexis Special Services Inc. to block a potential surge of international imposters expected to attempt to steal benefits meant for victims of Hurricane Ian. Haywood Talcove, CEO...
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy