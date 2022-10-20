Read full article on original website
niceville.com
Temporary restraining order prohibits Florida pain clinic from distributing opioids
FLORIDA — A Tampa-area clinic, its operators, and a doctor are prohibited from administering, dispensing, or distributing any controlled substances, including issuing prescriptions for opioids, following the issuance of a temporary restraining order, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), in a...
Eighth Circuit Affirms Dismissal of State Suit Against Social Cost of Carbon
Today, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit affirmed a district court's dismissal of Missouri v. Biden, in which several states sought to enjoin the Biden Administration's use of interim estimates of the Social Cost of Carbon (i.e. the costs of greenhouse gas emissions) in agency proceedings. This decision was unsurprising and accords with the conclusion reached by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in a parallel suit.
Florida judge dismisses first charges brought by DeSantis’ office of election crimes, calling it overreach of power
A Miami judge approved a motion to dismiss Friday in the case against Robert Lee Wood, 56, the first of the 17 people charged with election fraud in a statewide roundup in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Election Crimes Unit. The defense argued that the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor did not have jurisdiction over the case. The judge agreed, in an order that not only dismissed the charges ...
N.Y. Law Banning Gun Carrying in Churches (Including by People Authorized by the Church) Struck Down
From Hardaway v. Nigrelli, decided yesterday by Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. (N.D.N.Y.):. Eight days after the Supreme Court struck down New York's unconstitutional "proper cause" requirement for conceal-carry licenses, the State responded with even more restrictive legislation, barring all conceal-carry license holders from vast swaths of the State. The complaint and motion in this case focus solely on one aspect of the new legislation, namely, the portion making it a felony for such a license holder to possess a firearm at "any place of worship or religious observation."
Court Upholds Removal of Child From Parents, Related to Child's Transgender Identity
From In the Matter of A.C., decided today by the Indiana Court of Appeals (Judge Terry Crone, joined by Judges Nancy Vaidik and Robert Altice):. M.C. (Mother) and J.C. (Father) … appeal the trial court's dispositional order (the Dispositional Order) following their child A.C.'s … admission that Child is a child in need of services (CHINS) pursuant to Indiana Code Section 31-34-1-6 (CHINS-6) because Child was substantially endangering Child's own health….
Florida General Election Endorsements from The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board
The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board has interviewed candidates, studied the issues and followed political developments for months leading up to the November elections. As part of that process, we've written endorsement editorials to help you sort the political claptrap from the facts and to present the issues in context.
villages-news.com
Ron DeSantis has the right stuff
When Shakespeare wrote Malvolio’s lines: “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them,” he was merely being facetious. But I can’t help thinking that these lines apply perfectly and without hyperbole or sarcasm to Florida’s current governor, Ron DeSantis.
#TheyLied Libel Claims Can Go Forward with Sufficient Evidence of "Actual Malice"
From L.S.S. v. S.A.P., decided by the Colorado Court of Appeals yesterday, in an opinion by Judge Christina Gomez, joined by Judges Terry Fox and Rebecca Freyre:. In this case, L.S.S. (father) asserted defamation and related claims against S.A.P. (mother) after she reported that he might be sexually abusing their five-year-old child. Mother appeals the trial court's denial of her special motion to dismiss those claims under the anti-SLAPP statute. Applying the framework we outline for considering such motions, we affirm the order and remand the case to the trial court for further proceedings….
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.16.22
It was a winning week for Lee County debris haulers, but not so much for Charlie Crist. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will debate each other on Monday night, and both sides will believe they won. That’s the one thing we can be sure about as the...
Are Florida’s active shooter swatting calls connected to national scheme?
One after another, the 911 calls came in last week, each nearly identical to the last: “Hello. There is an active shooter at Pompano Beach High School,” a man with an accent said in one of them, breathing heavily, as if he had been running. “I repeat. Hello. There is an active shooter at Pompano Beach High School. Twelve students have been injured.” The calls came into dispatch centers not ...
californiaexaminer.net
Charlie Crist’s Top Aide Quit Over A ‘Family Concern.’ Arrested
After saying he was leaving for a “family problem,” the campaign manager for former Democratic Florida Rep. Charlie Crist’s bid to unseat incumbent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to have been detained in Maryland this week. Records from Dorchester County, Maryland, obtained by Fox News Digital, show...
Federal Court Issues Dubious Decision Dismissing Six-State Lawsuit Against Biden Loan Forgiveness Program for Lack of Standing
Earlier today, US District Judge Henry Autrey issued a decision dismissing a lawsuit filed by six states challenging the legality of President Biden's massive $400 billion loan forgiveness plan. The court dismissed the case based on the procedural doctrine of standing, which—among other things—requires plaintiffs to show the government policy they are challenging has caused them some sort of "injury." The standing ruling is based on very dubious reasoning, and I think it is highly likely to be overturned on appeal. Even if stands, the states have a pretty obvious way to get around it.
25newsnow.com
Galesburg murder suspect in court Friday after arrest in Florida
GALESBURG (25 News Now) - The suspect in a fatal shooting in July appeared in a Knox County courtroom Friday after authorities arrested him in Florida. The judge kept Asheem Afutu’s bond at $1 million, meaning he would have to post 10% of that or $100,000 cash on charges of murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Prison Slavery Up for a Vote in 5 States
Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont will be asked to consider whether their state constitutions permit slavery or indentured servitude for people convicted of crimes. "None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside the states' prisons, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how they use prison labor," points out the Associated Press, noting that nearly 20 state constitutions still permit slavery or indentured servitude as a punishment.
Florida Corrections Officers Paralyzed A Man, Then Left Him in Solitary Confinement
Craig Ridley died in 2017 after corrections officers paralyzed him and left him in solitary confinement for days without access to food. A medical examiner ruled Ridley's death a homicide—yet state and federal prosecutors brought no charges in the case. An investigation recently released by the Miami Herald sheds...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Endorsed By Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Governor Ron DeSantis today spoke at a ‘Keep Florida Free Pit Stop’ in Orange County, where he earned an endorsement from the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The FSHCC actively promotes the economic growth and development of Hispanic entrepreneurs. “From keeping our state open
click orlando
Florida hires LexisNexis government security to stop international D-SNAP thieves
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been shored up with a state-of-the-art security control system implemented by LexisNexis Special Services Inc. to block a potential surge of international imposters expected to attempt to steal benefits meant for victims of Hurricane Ian. Haywood Talcove, CEO...
federalnewsnetwork.com
First woman elected sheriff in Florida discusses crime-fighting, tech improvements
Susan Benton has always had a passion for law enforcement, and it’s in her blood. Her great grandfather served as police chief in St. Augustine, Florida during the early 1920’s. Benton herself was born and raised in Florida, and she has served in law enforcement across the state...
Florida's Most Dangerous Highways
The Sunshine State is known for its friendly people, beautiful beaches, and year-round warm weather. But Florida also has a dark side—it's home to some of the most dangerous highways in the country.
3 Texas men arrested for stealing register, cash from destroyed Florida bar
Three Texas men were arrested after a Hillsborough County deputy, who was in Lee County to assist with Hurricane Ian cleanup, spotted the men rummaging through the rubble that was home to the Liki Tiki BBQ Restaurant.
