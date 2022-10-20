ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Webb space telescope reveals "Pillars of Creation" in stunning new detail

One of the Hubble Space Telescope's most iconic images, a vast stellar nursery dubbed "The Pillars of Creation," has been taken to new heights by the James Webb Space Telescope in a stunning infrared view revealing countless previously unseen stars and intricate detail in towering clouds of gas sculpted by embedded protosuns.
Phys.org

Discovery could dramatically narrow search for space creatures

An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf—the most common type of star in the universe—appears to have no atmosphere at all. This discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets. Because M-dwarfs are so ubiquitous, this discovery means a large number of...
Digital Trends

See how the night sky changes over a decade with this NASA time lapse

You might think that the sky above is unchanging, at least on our human timescales, but that isn’t the case. The night sky is active and changing, and it’s visible even on scales of years. Recently, NASA shared a time lapse animation showing the changes in the night sky over a period of more than a decade. Using data collected by the NEOWISE spacecraft, this all-sky map shows how the sky has changed between the launch of the spacecraft in 2009 and today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy