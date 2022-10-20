Read full article on original website
Webb space telescope reveals "Pillars of Creation" in stunning new detail
One of the Hubble Space Telescope's most iconic images, a vast stellar nursery dubbed "The Pillars of Creation," has been taken to new heights by the James Webb Space Telescope in a stunning infrared view revealing countless previously unseen stars and intricate detail in towering clouds of gas sculpted by embedded protosuns.
James Webb Telescope reveals a magnificent cluster of galaxies around a quasar within a massive black hole
A team at the Johns Hopkins University unearthed a remarkable finding from the data captured by the James Webb Space Telescope: a cluster of galaxies merging around a rare red quasar within a 'monster' black hole. The extremely red quasar, known as the SDSSJ165202.64+172852.3, is among the "best candidates" for...
Hubble Space Telescope shows Webb a thing or two with spectacular new photo
Hubble revisits an old friend with a stunning new photo of the Terzan 1 globular cluster.
Phys.org
Discovery could dramatically narrow search for space creatures
An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf—the most common type of star in the universe—appears to have no atmosphere at all. This discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets. Because M-dwarfs are so ubiquitous, this discovery means a large number of...
Digital Trends
See how the night sky changes over a decade with this NASA time lapse
You might think that the sky above is unchanging, at least on our human timescales, but that isn’t the case. The night sky is active and changing, and it’s visible even on scales of years. Recently, NASA shared a time lapse animation showing the changes in the night sky over a period of more than a decade. Using data collected by the NEOWISE spacecraft, this all-sky map shows how the sky has changed between the launch of the spacecraft in 2009 and today.
