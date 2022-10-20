Disney World is “the Most Magical Place on Earth” but that doesn’t mean it’s immune from tragedy as one Georgia family recently found out. Ryan and Cassidy McClendon took their 3 children to Disney World for a few days as a surprise. While there, they went to Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom but back at their hotel that night their situation went from “not so scary” to very scary: their truck was stolen from the hotel parking lot!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO