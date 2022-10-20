ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

fox35orlando.com

Events, fun things to do in Orlando area the weekend of Oct. 28- 30

Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30. Airplay began Oct. 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 for those age 3 and older, and it includes a timed entry to Architects of Air Experience inflatable mazes, sculptures, and much more.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Fireworks barge catches fire after EPCOT's 'Harmonious' show

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fireworks launch platform at EPCOT caught fire on Friday night after the park's nighttime show "Harmonious." Fireworks barge at EPCOT catches fire after "Harmonious" The fire was contained to the platform and extinguished. "Harmonious" debuted last fall for Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration. The...
ocala-news.com

Ocala Drive-In hosting free movie night to kick off Red Ribbon Week

The Ocala Drive-In will host a free movie night to kick off this year’s Red Ribbon Week. The free event will take place tonight, October 21, at the Ocala Drive-In, which is located at 4850 S Pine Avenue in Ocala. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the following PG-rated movies will be shown:
OCALA, FL
multifamilybiz.com

The Bainbridge Companies Acquires 5.5-Acre Land Parcel for 390-Unit Bainbridge The Grand Multifamily Development in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, FL - The Bainbridge Companies, a fully integrated family of real estate companies engaged in the development, construction/renovation, management, and acquisition of residential and commercial real estate as well as a leading owner, developer, and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities, announced it has closed on 5.5 acres in Orlando where it will develop Bainbridge The Grand, a residential property set to open in 2025.
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Business Spotlight: Colonial Photo & Hobby

When Mike and Steve Rausch grew up sweeping the floors of their father’s Colonial Photo & Hobby shop, their adoration for teaching others about various hobbies quickly grew. “We’d wake up on a Saturday morning and ask, ‘Dad, can we go to work with you?’ Since we were younger than 7 or 8 years old,” Mike Rausch said.
ORLANDO, FL
ucf.edu

Central Florida’s Hidden History

Located across from the UCF Student Union is the John C. Hitt Libraries’ new state-of-the-art, climate-controlled facility built to store much of UCF Libraries’ holdings. Called the Automated Retrieval Center (ARC), this facility is ideal for housing rarely seen mementos and stories from Central Floridians who spent years waiting for someone with good intentions to give them what they themselves had always sought: a safe place.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Family Truck Stolen During Surprise Disney World Trip

Disney World is “the Most Magical Place on Earth” but that doesn’t mean it’s immune from tragedy as one Georgia family recently found out. Ryan and Cassidy McClendon took their 3 children to Disney World for a few days as a surprise. While there, they went to Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom but back at their hotel that night their situation went from “not so scary” to very scary: their truck was stolen from the hotel parking lot!
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

South Eola bounces back after hurricane

Submitted by David Wessman, South Eola Neighborhood Association president. Like many neighborhoods, hurricane Ian quickly changed our plans for the month. Thankfully spared from the worst damage, we did see severe flooding of area lakes, especially Lake Eola, which impacted roads and accessibility. Some took to these waters, paddleboarding and even swimming — which we shouldn’t have to say is not allowed (for good reason).
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man, 83, who died after enjoying Disney World ride was a veteran, firefighter for decades

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of an 83-year-old Florida man who died on a ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando says he suffered heart failure. Orange County deputies said Joe Masters and his wife were riding on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month when he reportedly fainted. Disney staff and security responded and began CPR on the victim, before he was taken to Celebration Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg police nab Wildwood man with long criminal record at Gator Harley-Davidson

Leesburg police arrested a Wildwood man with a long criminal record late during at traffic stop at Gator Harley-Davidson. A officer on Tuesday clocked a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica traveling 67 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone on U.S. Hwy. 441 near North Lake Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the van pulled into the Gator Harley-Davidson parking lot.
LEESBURG, FL

