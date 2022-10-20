Read full article on original website
ONE DAYTONA Art Festival makes comeback for third year this weekend
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The ONE DAYTONA Art Festival is back this weekend for its third consecutive year. The event offers locals the opportunity to see high-end artists, crafters, jazz music on the stage in Victory Circle, live art by Gallery500, and cash prizes for winning artists. Festival activities...
fox35orlando.com
Events, fun things to do in Orlando area the weekend of Oct. 28- 30
Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30. Airplay began Oct. 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 for those age 3 and older, and it includes a timed entry to Architects of Air Experience inflatable mazes, sculptures, and much more.
click orlando
South Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette to open new Winter Park location. Here are the details
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Paris Baguette is getting ready for the grand opening of its first Florida location in Winter Park. The South Korean-based bakery chain is set to open up shop at 325 S. Orlando Ave. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to a news release. The company said...
fox35orlando.com
White Castle to open Crave & Go in Orlando on Wednesday: Everything you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. - We're just days away from White Castle opening its very first Crave & Go location right here in Central Florida that will be completely dedicated to take-out orders!. The new 1,800-square-foot location will open on Wednesday, Oct. 26, next to the White Castle at 11595 Daryl Carter...
Farm Share distributes food to residents in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Florida’s largest food bank distributed food to Floridians in Mount Dora on Saturday. Farm Share helped pass out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church. Residents were required to arrive at the Lake County event in a vehicle...
mynews13.com
Fireworks barge catches fire after EPCOT's 'Harmonious' show
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fireworks launch platform at EPCOT caught fire on Friday night after the park's nighttime show "Harmonious." Fireworks barge at EPCOT catches fire after "Harmonious" The fire was contained to the platform and extinguished. "Harmonious" debuted last fall for Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration. The...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Drive-In hosting free movie night to kick off Red Ribbon Week
The Ocala Drive-In will host a free movie night to kick off this year’s Red Ribbon Week. The free event will take place tonight, October 21, at the Ocala Drive-In, which is located at 4850 S Pine Avenue in Ocala. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the following PG-rated movies will be shown:
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando seeking kitten, puppy food donations
ORLANDO, Fla. — Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s tiniest residents need some help. The shelter said the puppies and kitties in their foster care program have quickly depleted the shelter’s supply of food for them, and they need some help restocking shelves. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
multifamilybiz.com
The Bainbridge Companies Acquires 5.5-Acre Land Parcel for 390-Unit Bainbridge The Grand Multifamily Development in Orlando, Florida
ORLANDO, FL - The Bainbridge Companies, a fully integrated family of real estate companies engaged in the development, construction/renovation, management, and acquisition of residential and commercial real estate as well as a leading owner, developer, and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities, announced it has closed on 5.5 acres in Orlando where it will develop Bainbridge The Grand, a residential property set to open in 2025.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Business Spotlight: Colonial Photo & Hobby
When Mike and Steve Rausch grew up sweeping the floors of their father’s Colonial Photo & Hobby shop, their adoration for teaching others about various hobbies quickly grew. “We’d wake up on a Saturday morning and ask, ‘Dad, can we go to work with you?’ Since we were younger than 7 or 8 years old,” Mike Rausch said.
ucf.edu
Central Florida’s Hidden History
Located across from the UCF Student Union is the John C. Hitt Libraries’ new state-of-the-art, climate-controlled facility built to store much of UCF Libraries’ holdings. Called the Automated Retrieval Center (ARC), this facility is ideal for housing rarely seen mementos and stories from Central Floridians who spent years waiting for someone with good intentions to give them what they themselves had always sought: a safe place.
disneydining.com
Family Truck Stolen During Surprise Disney World Trip
Disney World is “the Most Magical Place on Earth” but that doesn’t mean it’s immune from tragedy as one Georgia family recently found out. Ryan and Cassidy McClendon took their 3 children to Disney World for a few days as a surprise. While there, they went to Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom but back at their hotel that night their situation went from “not so scary” to very scary: their truck was stolen from the hotel parking lot!
Realtor Makes 'NYC Map' of Orlando and People Are Here for It
This is totally classic!
allears.net
Two Things That Need to Happen to Make the Disney World Brightline Train a Reality
It doesn’t seem like long ago that we were getting excited about a train that would connect Orlando International Airport to Disney World. The plan was for a Brightline train to run from the airport to Disney Springs, offering Disney World guests an alternate way to get to the resort.
985thesportshub.com
Armpits of America: Florida man tries to toss alligator on roof to teach it ‘a lesson’
A Florida man told police he was “teaching it a lesson” when he tried to throw a stolen alligator from a miniature golf course onto the roof of a beachside cocktail lounge, authorities said. The 32-year-old man was arrested when Daytona Beach Shores police officers spotted him attempting...
yourcommunitypaper.com
South Eola bounces back after hurricane
Submitted by David Wessman, South Eola Neighborhood Association president. Like many neighborhoods, hurricane Ian quickly changed our plans for the month. Thankfully spared from the worst damage, we did see severe flooding of area lakes, especially Lake Eola, which impacted roads and accessibility. Some took to these waters, paddleboarding and even swimming — which we shouldn’t have to say is not allowed (for good reason).
click orlando
D-SNAP third phase opening for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 24 for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 83, who died after enjoying Disney World ride was a veteran, firefighter for decades
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of an 83-year-old Florida man who died on a ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando says he suffered heart failure. Orange County deputies said Joe Masters and his wife were riding on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month when he reportedly fainted. Disney staff and security responded and began CPR on the victim, before he was taken to Celebration Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg police nab Wildwood man with long criminal record at Gator Harley-Davidson
Leesburg police arrested a Wildwood man with a long criminal record late during at traffic stop at Gator Harley-Davidson. A officer on Tuesday clocked a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica traveling 67 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone on U.S. Hwy. 441 near North Lake Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the van pulled into the Gator Harley-Davidson parking lot.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona's Tristen Nash Dies at 26, Two Days Before Local Music Performance
According to sources close to the family, Tristen Nash, a musician slated to perform at Saturday’s Flo.wav Fest in Palm Coast, has died at age 26. In addition to his music career, Nash is known for being the son of iconic WWE wrestler Kevin Nash. No cause of death has been listed as of Thursday evening.
