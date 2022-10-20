ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

Watch: Eagles lineman Jordan Mailata joins Phillies celebration

It's nice to see the Eagles getting behind the Phillies these days. Center Jason Kelce got things rolling at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night by chugging a beer and dancing with the Phanatic, the team mascot, and Mailata's impromptu interaction with Phillies fans made the weekend even better for Philadelphia sports fans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Blade

Defenseman Cam Clarke steps away from Walleye for personal reasons

Toledo Walleye defenseman Cam Clarke has stepped away from hockey for personal reasons. Clarke, 26, recently became a father. He was suspended by the team for 45 days to protect his ECHL rights, and the door remains open for a possible return. “It was an emotional and tough decision for him,” Walleye coach Dan Watson said. “He didn't want to be a half-in, half-out guy. So he's not just not playing at all. If things settle down in his life or whatever the case is, he has an opportunity to come back. The door is open.” Watson acquired Clarke in a trade last March with the Wichita Thunder in exchange for defenseman Conner Walters and forward Ian Parker.
TOLEDO, OH
Yardbarker

2 Miami Heat Players Suspended

On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada

Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Harrison Bader Comments On His Time With The Yankees

Harrison Bader got a taste of two magical seasons in 2022. He got to witness the early part of Albert Pujols‘ chase for 700 home runs as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals and got to witness Aaron Judge break the single-season AL home run record after being traded to the New York Yankees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Reports: Marlins decide on three finalists for manager opening

The Miami Marlins have decided on Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Skip Schumaker as finalists for their managerial vacancy, according to multiple reports Sunday. Espada is the bench coach of the Houston Astros, who are playing in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. The 47-year-old Espada...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Ayo Dosunmu rises to the occasion as Bulls’ starting Point Guard

Bulls guard, Ayo Dosunmu is proving to be a great fit as he locks down the starting role. Ayo Dosunmu, the starting point guard of the Chicago Bulls has so far justified Coach Billy Donovan’s confidence in him. The 22-year old Chicago native made his inclusion count as the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former NFL exec asks if Todd Bowles is the problem in Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to be considered one of the NFL's biggest disappointments so far with a 3-4 record while having dropped four of their past five games. The most recent of those defeats, a 21-3 loss to a bad Carolina Panthers team, was the ugliest of them all.
TAMPA, FL

