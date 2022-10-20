Read full article on original website
Growing garlic in pots is a long-term project, but it's fairly straightforward and mostly hands-off. This technique is especially worth the effort if you waited too late to plant garlic out in your garden and the ground is frozen, or if you don't have outdoor growing space at all. Fortunately, all kinds of garlic are easy to grow in containers. Potted garlic will grow both indoors and outdoors, so it's possible to have this edible bulb growing for you year round, no matter where you live. By following a few simple steps, you can successfully plant garlic in pots to grow your own garlicky goodness.
