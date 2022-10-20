Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
England’s young stars told the ‘sky is the limit’ after fast World Cup start
Rejuvenated England half-back George Williams says the sky is the limit for the two youngest members of Shaun Wane’s World Cup squad.Winger Dom Young and utility back Jack Welsby, both just 21, have been central to England’s impressive start to the tournament which has seen them book their place in the knockout stages with a game to spare.Young earned his call-up after an eye-catching performance in England’s warm-up game against Fiji and has scored two tries in each of his first two games for his country, including a length-of-the-field spectacular in Saturday’s 42-18 win over France.“Young Dom is probably the...
Tottenham concerned about injured quartet ahead of Sporting clash
Antonio Conte has revealed Tottenham Hotspur could remain without four key players for Wednesday’s visit of Sporting.Cristian Romero (calf) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (thigh) missed Sunday’s 2-1 home loss to Newcastle after they joined Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison on the treatment table.Spurs are in the middle of a 43-day period where they play 13 matches and the Italian admitted other members of his squad will now totally rest ahead of the midweek clash where qualification for the Champions League knockout stage will be secured with victory in N17.“About Richy and Deki (Kulusevski)? No chance. I don’t know about Pierre and...
Golf Channel
Atthaya Thitikul still 'satisfied' after missing out on much with Sunday 74 at BMW Ladies
After holding the 54-hole BMW Ladies Championship lead, Atthaya Thitikul's final-round 2-over 74 may have cost her more than a win. The 19-year-old Thai could have dethroned Jin Young Ko as world No. 1. She could have moved to the forefront in the Player of the Year race. And she...
Comments / 0