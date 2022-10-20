ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

England’s young stars told the ‘sky is the limit’ after fast World Cup start

Rejuvenated England half-back George Williams says the sky is the limit for the two youngest members of Shaun Wane’s World Cup squad.Winger Dom Young and utility back Jack Welsby, both just 21, have been central to England’s impressive start to the tournament which has seen them book their place in the knockout stages with a game to spare.Young earned his call-up after an eye-catching performance in England’s warm-up game against Fiji and has scored two tries in each of his first two games for his country, including a length-of-the-field spectacular in Saturday’s 42-18 win over France.“Young Dom is probably the...
Tottenham concerned about injured quartet ahead of Sporting clash

Antonio Conte has revealed Tottenham Hotspur could remain without four key players for Wednesday’s visit of Sporting.Cristian Romero (calf) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (thigh) missed Sunday’s 2-1 home loss to Newcastle after they joined Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison on the treatment table.Spurs are in the middle of a 43-day period where they play 13 matches and the Italian admitted other members of his squad will now totally rest ahead of the midweek clash where qualification for the Champions League knockout stage will be secured with victory in N17.“About Richy and Deki (Kulusevski)? No chance. I don’t know about Pierre and...

