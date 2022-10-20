Read full article on original website
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Lebanon-Express
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, proponent of economic reforms, among 4 top officials removed from Communist Party leadership
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, proponent of economic reforms, among 4 top officials removed from Communist Party leadership. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
German lawmakers oppose China military threats toward Taiwan
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Any changes to the China-Taiwan relationship must come about peacefully, a visiting German lawmaker said Monday, two days after China’s ruling Communist Party wrote its rejection of Taiwan independence into its charter. A German parliamentary delegation focusing on human rights met Taiwan President Tsai...
Lebanon-Express
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a...
Lebanon-Express
Chad declares state of emergency as floods affect 1 million people
Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby declared a state of emergency on Wednesday over flooding that is affecting more than a million people in the central African country. Floods are not uncommon during Chad's rainy season, which usually runs from May to October in its southern regions. But this year the rains came early and were the heaviest in decades.
Lebanon-Express
Nearly 300 rescued migrants reach southern Italian port
ROME (AP) — Nearly 300 migrants disembarked in the southern Italian port of Taranto on Saturday after their rescue at sea in five different operations by the crew of a humanitarian vessel operated by Doctors Without Borders. About half of the 293 rescued passengers on the Geo Barents were...
