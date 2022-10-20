Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Tokyo Film Festival Presents Finalists of Amazon Prime Video Take One Award
For the second year in a row TIFF is hosting the Amazon Prime Video Take One Awards for new filmmakers. “We want Amazon to be a home for talent — when directors come up with great new ideas, we want them to think Amazon is the place to go,” said Kodama Takashi, country director for Prime Video Japan at a TIFF press event on Monday. “That’s why we are sponsoring the awards.” Open to filmmakers living in Japan who have yet to be a director, scriptwriter or producer on a commercial film or have their independent films of 40...
Mud, murder and homemade schnapps: eco-thriller Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead roars back
Time feels out of joint, in a very Shakespearean sense, when I first meet up with Simon McBurney near his Gloucestershire home in July. The morning’s schedule has been thrown by a live stream of Peter Brook’s funeral from Paris. Kathryn Hunter has just dropped out of the lead role in Complicité’s latest production for unspecified personal reasons, and he has one of his three young children in tow. There’s a fair amount of eye-rolling as the production team struggle to keep on top of the timetable for the upcoming show, Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, which is quite literally on the drawing board.
newschain
‘Best holiday ever’– what children thought of their Dreamflight trip to Florida
Some 192 children were chosen to go on the annual Dreamflight holiday to Florida. On Sunday they got the chance to swim with dolphins at Discovery Cove in Orlando. – Rachel Al Ahmad, 15, from Bradford, West Yorkshire. “It was amazing, I loved it so much, I’ve been excited for...
Comments / 0