Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Military Appreciation Game on November 5
For the third-consecutive season, 84 Lumber has been named the presenting partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins' Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 PM against the Seattle Kraken. All fans in attendance will receive a co-branded camouflage hat, courtesy of 84 Lumber. The Penguins...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (2-2-2) at Blackhawks (2-2-0)
Burakovsky-Wennberg-Bjorkstrand is creating and preventing scoring chances in all zones, will likely face Chicago's top line. Plus, updates on Kraken goalies. Time: 11 a.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Alex Wennberg's Two-Way Game. When asked post-game Friday night after the thrilling road 3-2 win over...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Toews out for Avalanche with undisclosed injury
Ehlers on injured reserve for Jets; Matthews expected for Maple Leafs on Saturday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Devon Toews won't play for the Avalanche against the Seattle Kraken on Friday (9...
FOX Sports
Golden Knights host the Avalanche after Eichel's 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (4-1-0, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -111, Avalanche -109; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Colorado Avalanche after Jack Eichel scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 5-2...
NHL
Morning Musings: Start spreading the news, Jackets win in New York
Strong defensive effort, standout game by Tarasov pushes CBJ to a win over the Rangers. The Blue Jackets made it a positive end to the weekend, washing away the taste of Saturday night's home loss to Pittsburgh with a 5-1 win at the New York Rangers on Sunday night. For the first time all season, the Blue Jackets posted a wire-to-wire win, getting goals from five different players (Zach Werenski, Andrew Peeke, Yegor Chinakhov, Eric Robinson and Kent Johnson), two-assist nights from Jack Roslovic, Jakub Voracek and Liam Foudy, and the first career NHL win in net from Daniil Tarasov.
NHL
Reimer, Sharks shut out Flyers for second win of season
PHILADELPHIA -- James Reimer made 30 saves for the San Jose Sharks in a 3-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. Erik Karlsson, Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored for San Jose (2-6-0), which was coming off a 2-1 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
NHL
BLOG: McCabe Finding Rhythm in his Return
McCabe played in his first game this season in the team's home opener against the Red Wings and played a small role on penalty kill. Following a 4-3 OT comeback against the Red Wings in their home opener, the Blackhawks returned to the practice rink looking to make some good habits stick.
NHL
DAL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' homestand continues with a matchup against the Stars tonight at the Bell Centre. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad is coming off a memorable 6-2 win over the Coyotes on Thursday night. Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher blitzed the visitors with first-period goals by the time the game was just 7:17 old, and the Canadiens never looked back. That set the stage for Juraj Slafkovsky's first NHL snipe in the middle frame, which sent the crowd into a frenzy. Nick Suzuki added a spectacular penalty-shot tally, before Sean Monahan capped the scoring with an empty-netter to send the fans home happy. Goaltender Jake Allen turned aside 25 of 27 shots between the pipes. With the triumph, St-Louis' contingent improved to 3-0-0 on home ice thus far this season.
NHL
Kaut Looking to Make the Most of Opportunity with Avs
Martin Kaut is looking to make the most of his opportunity. For the 23-year-old winger, who was drafted in the first round by the Colorado Avalanche (16th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, his mindset after being called up by the club on Tuesday is simple. "I need to...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. HURRICANES
FLAMES (3-1-0) vs. HURRICANES (3-1-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane (2) Hurricanes:. Points - Andrei Svechnikov (6) Goals - Svechnikov...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Oilers
BLUES The St. Louis Blues showed their resilience in the early days of the season on Wednesday night in Seattle. After burying three goals in the first 13 minutes of action, the Blues went scoreless for the next 49 minutes of regulation and overtime. Justin Faulk - scoring his second goal of the night - eventually netted the game winner after holding strong and demonstrating the team's perserverance.
NHL
Sharangovich, Mercer help Devils edge Sharks for third straight win
NEWARK, N.J. -- Yegor Sharangovich and Dawson Mercer scored in the second period, and the New Jersey Devils held on for their third straight win, 2-1 against the San Jose Sharks at Prudential Center on Saturday. Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves for the Devils (3-2-0), who have won three consecutive...
NHL
Point scores twice for Lightning in OT victory against Panthers
Forward wins it on power play at 2:08; Stamkos extends goal streak to five. Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games while Brayden Point tallied twice, including the winner in overtime, in the Lightning win. 05:04 •. Brayden Point scored his second goal of the game at 2:08...
NHL
Projected Lineup: October 22 at Calgary
CALGARY, AB. - The Carolina Hurricanes may turn to Antti Raanta in net Saturday as they take on the Calgary Flames. Through four games this season Rod Brind'Amour and staff have gone with Frederik Andersen in three of the outings, but Raanta was the first goalie off the ice at today's morning skate. The 33-year-old stopped 18 out of 19 to earn a win over the San Jose Sharks last Friday, his lone outing of the season thus far.
NHL
Avalanche Edge Golden Knights 3-2 in Win
The Colorado Avalanche the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Avalanche are now 3-2-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, they received two power-play goals from Nathan MacKinnon and Evan Rodrigues. Valeri Nichushkin scored at even strength. Alexandar Georgiev made 33 saves on 35 shots. For...
NHL
Doughty braces for challenge of facing Ovechkin when Kings play Capitals
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Drew Doughty has missed playing against Alex Ovechkin the past two seasons. But there's one thing the Los Angeles Kings defenseman isn't looking forward to when he faces Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSWA, BSW, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
Panthers start fast, hold off Islanders
Lundell, Lomberg score first of season; Lee gets two on power play for New York. Anton Lundell opened the scoring while Ryan Lomberg tallied the game winner as the Panthers beat the Islanders 3-2 05:01 •. The Florida Panthers started fast before holding on for a 3-2 win against the...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Predators
Concluding a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (3-1-0) are in Music City on Saturday night to take on John Hynes' Nashville Predators (2-3-1). Game time at Bridgestone Arena is 8:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is in 93.3 WMMR with an...
NHL
RECAP: Lomberg nets game-winning tally as Panthers top Islanders
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers are getting used to playing tight games. Winning their third one-goal game of the season, Ryan Lomberg scored in the third period to help lead the Panthers to a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders at FLA Live Arena on Sunday. Improving to...
NHL
RECAP: Kubalik's three-point evening leads Red Wings past Ducks, 5-1
Kubalik had one power-play goal and two assists in the Detroit Red Wings' 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday evening at Little Caesars Arena. The 27-year-old forward has eight points (3-5--8) through his first five games with the franchise, the most since former Red Wings defenseman Paul Coffey had 10 (2-8--10) in five contests in 1992-93.
Comments / 0