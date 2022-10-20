Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County proposes more than $5.5 million in capital projects
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee reviewed the capital projects list compiled by the mayor’s office to complete repairs and renovations to all county buildings and some properties, which totals approximately $5.7 million for all projects. Hawkins County Capital Projects. The resolution went before the...
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton leaders discuss sign ordinance changes for vertical tall signs
ELIZABETHTON — It has only been four years since the city of Elizabethton updated its sign ordinance, but the Elizabethton City Council and the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission held a workshop session on the sign ordinance on Monday afternoon. The focus was on temporary signs. Planning and Development Director...
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi County Commission discusses Tumbling Creek flooding, sheriff's department bonus during meeting
The Unicoi County Commission decided not to install new culverts on Tumbling Creek Road during Monday’s meeting. The new, larger culverts were intended to help prevent the roadway from flooding — something residents of Tumbling Creek Road have been struggling with for years.
Kingsport Times-News
Heath Wagon dental clinic under roof, aiming for January opening
WISE — The Health Wagon is a step closer to the goal of accessible dental care in Southwest Virginia. Five months after officials from the Wise County-based free clinic joined Lincoln Memorial University administration to break ground on the 10-chair facility, Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins gave a quick tour of progress on the clinic on Monday.
Kingsport Times-News
Commissioners approve design fees for new Election Commission offices
Washington County commissioners deferred action Monday on a request for $100,000 to cover design fees for a proposed new multi-purpose building to be constructed in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center. Instead, commissioners approved $25,000 to pay for design fees to renovate the county-owned former Princeton Arts Center...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County has two internal audit findings at one of 16 schools; others have none
BLOUNTVILLE — Of Sullivan County’s 16 schools in operation for the 2021-22 school year, 15 had had no audit finding for internal school funds. The remaining school, West Ridge High, had two findings:
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast Community Credit Union celebrating 70th anniversary of its founding
ELIZABETHTON — Although it started 70 years ago as a humble organization to help low-paid teachers of the Elizabethton City School system, Northeast Community Credit Union has grown into successful financial institution, providing financial services and community outreach to the region. Northeast Community Credit Union was chartered in October...
Kingsport Times-News
State commission approves lease for regional drug treatment center
The Tennessee State Building Commission has approved a plan to lease the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Carter County to a group developing the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center. State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said Monday all the necessary contracts are expected to be signed before the end of...
Kingsport Times-News
County officials mull Appalachia High School fate
APPALACHIA — Wise County officials are waiting on an assessment of damage to the former Appalachia High School building before making a decision on its fate. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Friday that the school, which reverted to the county about eight years ago when the county school system consolidated Appalachia and Powell Valley high schools into Union High School, said the town started leasing the building as a community center in 2015.
Kingsport Times-News
Local woman, cancer survivor starting new cancer support group in Johnson City
Claudia Ransom was one of the fortunate ones whose breast cancer was caught early. She was diagnosed in February of this year, had a double mastectomy and was cancer free by October. While dealing with a cancer diagnosis wasn't easy, Ransom tried her best to maintain a positive outlook on her diagnosis, thankful that it was caught early.
Kingsport Times-News
Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller
CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
Kingsport Times-News
Sheriff: No suspicious circumstances in Musket Bowl skydiving tragedy
JONESBOROUGH — Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said Monday morning that after an investigation, there were no suspicious circumstances that led to Friday night’s skydiving accident. “First and foremost, we join the community in grieving the loss of Richard Sheffield and extend our condolences to his family,” Sexton...
Kingsport Times-News
Clergy appreciation, unique art exhibit are 'Talk of the Town'
KINGSPORT — One of the best things about my job is the opportunity it presents to meet fascinating people from all walks of life. While I may meet and interact with some folks just once, the real gems are those with whom I cross paths on a more regular basis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to Words of Comfort, that circle grew to include a number of local faith leaders.
Kingsport Times-News
Hands-on play at Hands On! Discovery Center
Interactive exhibits are what makes the the Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray special for children. Aaron Nutt spent a recent afternoon exploring one of many of the exhibits with his grandmother, Leslie Nutt, and his uncle, Nathan.
Kingsport Times-News
19 arrested in connection with Big Stone Gap policeman’s death
ABINGDON — Federal authorities have arrested 19 people in connection with the 2021 killing of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler. Virginia Western District U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh announced the arrests Tuesday of alleged shooter Michael White and 18 members of what he called a violent Southwest Virginia methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.
Kingsport Times-News
Huschka House receives more than $10K in 14th 'Big Give'
JOHNSON CITY — Members of local giving circle 100+Tri-Cities Women Who Care selected Huschka House as the recipient of its 14th Big Give event and donated more than $10,000 to the nonprofit. About Huschka House.
Kingsport Times-News
Region’s 53rd Fall Bird Count tallies one-day total of 125 species
The 53rd consecutive Elizabethton Fall Count was held last month, and conducted by 26 observers in nine parties. The weather was cool and cloudy, with scattered light showers in most areas. Counters covered parts of Carter County and territory in the adjacent counties of Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. According...
Kingsport Times-News
Kenny Martin
CHURCH HILL - Time to die: William Kenneth “Kenny” Martin, 71, of Church Hill, departed this life on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Time to plant: He retired from Holston Defense as a certified electrician.
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County inmate charged with attempted first degree murder
A Washington County Detention Center inmate has been charged with attempted murder following an altercation in the detention center Saturday night. Billy Joe Anderson, 34, was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, according to Sheriff Keith Sexton.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan schools storing surplus at former Sullivan MIddle School
BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you. If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have...
