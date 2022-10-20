ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can California improve lives of Iowa's hogs?

When politicians or the media use the term “pork,” they refer to spending taxpayers’ money on projects that benefit a particular person or interest group. In California, however, the word has another connotation — a case now before the U.S. Supreme Court dealing with a 2018 ballot measure that imposes strict living conditions for hogs whose bacon, hams, ribs and other cuts are to be sold in the state. ...
