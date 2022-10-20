Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve hosted its 17th Annual Halloweekend on Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16. The popular annual event traditionally sells out without much advertising. This year was no different, with roughly 1500 residents, between both days, participating in the festival weekend. Families enjoyed touring the festive preserve playing games, winning prizes, engaging in the entertainment and Fall fare, and enjoying the food.

SMITHTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO