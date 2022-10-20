Read full article on original website
06880danwoog.com
Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford
Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
Students create Nightmare on Main Street exhibit in Huntington
The spookiest month of the year signals the return of the Huntington Arts Council’s annual student exhibit, Nightmare on Main Street, a Halloween-inspired juried art exhibit for Nassau and Suffolk County students in grades 6 to 12. This year’s show runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 15. “Our...
Photos: Riverhead’s homecoming parade 2022
The Riverhead community celebrated Riverhead High School’s homecoming day with a parade along Main Street and Osborn Avenue to the football field on Pulaski Street. The theme of this year’s class float contest was “superheroes.”. RiverheadLOCAL photos by Denise Civiletti. The survival of local journalism depends on...
Runners raise money for veterans at 8th annual Suffolk County Marathon
More than 2,000 runners kicked off the eighth annual Catholic Health Suffolk County Marathon Sunday morning in Babylon Village.
danspapers.com
Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. Joins Fighting Chance Board
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. was appointed to the board of directors of Fighting Chance, a Sag Harbor-based nonprofit that provides free professional counseling services to cancer patients and caregivers on the East End. He will be able to share...
northforker.com
Coffins fly down Riverhead street at start of Halloween Festival: Photos
The “Privet Police” team was the winner of Saturday’s coffin race. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister) Ghosts and goblins lined Griffing Avenue Saturday to cheer on one of the newest traditions in Riverhead: coffin races. The Halloween Festival, hosted by the Riverhead Business Improvement District, featured a full day...
Hoyt Farm Halloweekend Festival a spooktacular success
Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve hosted its 17th Annual Halloweekend on Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16. The popular annual event traditionally sells out without much advertising. This year was no different, with roughly 1500 residents, between both days, participating in the festival weekend. Families enjoyed touring the festive preserve playing games, winning prizes, engaging in the entertainment and Fall fare, and enjoying the food.
New York City Adds New School Holiday
Amila Tennakoon (CC Attribution 2.0) New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to add a new school holiday to all public schools in New York starting in 2023, according to CNN.
Suffolk police respond to altercation between teacher and student at Sachem High School North
Suffolk County police were called to Sachem High School North on Thursday due to an altercation that happened between a teacher and student.
Fire rips through home in Ridge; residents safe thanks to passersby
Officials say a fire tore through a home in Ridge Thursday night on 68 Ridge Road.
‘Rebuild the Beach’ helped raise money after Sandy’s fury. 10 years later, it’s still donating to causes
The immense damage from the 2012 storm left her asking what the next step was. Her son, Geoffrey Noss, came up with a game plan through a rallying slogan – “Rebuild the Beach.”
Neighbors demand Medford complex increase security after at least 4 vehicles had tires slashed
Residents of the Blue Ridge Condominium Complex say the issue has been happening for over a year.
Homecoming pre-party cheer in Port Jefferson
In preparation for Port Jefferson’s Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 22, the varsity cheerleaders, along with coach Sharon Gatz, hosted a cheerleading clinic for students in grades 1-6. More than 30 students attended the clinic on Thursday, Oct. 20, where they learned an exciting cheerleading routine. The cheer clinic...
Officials Announce Plans To Bring National Offshore Wind Training Center To Suffolk County
State officials announced plans to bring a National Offshore Wind Training Center to Long Island. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced the land transfer between New York State and Suffolk County for the center on Thursday, Oct. 20. "Next year, we'll all be back for the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont mourns loss of educator
Longtime Elmont educator Elsy Mecklembourg-Guibert — whose election to the Elmont School Board made her Nassau County’s first Haitian-American elected official — died on Oct. 3. She was 68 years old. Mecklembourg-Guibert was diagnosed about a year and a half ago with a rare degenerative disease called...
Port Jefferson Station – 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Colonial In The Woodlands Section!
This home is move-in ready with a magnificent backyard with a Mountain Lake inground pool. Completely redone paver patio with a fire pit, granite kitchen with SS appliances, fully-finished basement with 8′ ceilings. 2+ car garage with plenty of off-street parking. Gas heat. $749,999 | MLS #3433195. For more...
Day care owners receive checks after not being paid due to Suffolk cyberattack
Many small businesses, like day care facilities, are paid to help the county - but have not been paid since the cyberattack.
northforker.com
Five northforker staff picks for local leaf peeping
The leaves have started changing at Horton Point Lighthouse. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) Vibrant autumn colors are on display across the North Fork as the leaves turn from bright summer greens to golden yellows and striking reds. On the East End, fall foliage is quickly approaching its midpoint, with spotters at...
Police: Medford man arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Rocky Point
A Medford man was arrested for stealing two catalytic converters from a Rocky Point parking lot, police say.
Top Five Car Brands With the Worst Drivers in New York
Everyone thinks they’re a better driver than the next person and you don’t even have to ask someone to find out – they’ll just blurt it out whether you wanted to know or not. New York has an interesting bunch of drivers because our state is...
