Oceanside, NY

06880danwoog.com

Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford

Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
WESTPORT, CT
riverheadlocal

Photos: Riverhead’s homecoming parade 2022

The Riverhead community celebrated Riverhead High School’s homecoming day with a parade along Main Street and Osborn Avenue to the football field on Pulaski Street. The theme of this year’s class float contest was “superheroes.”. RiverheadLOCAL photos by Denise Civiletti. The survival of local journalism depends on...
RIVERHEAD, NY
danspapers.com

Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. Joins Fighting Chance Board

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. was appointed to the board of directors of Fighting Chance, a Sag Harbor-based nonprofit that provides free professional counseling services to cancer patients and caregivers on the East End. He will be able to share...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
northforker.com

Coffins fly down Riverhead street at start of Halloween Festival: Photos

The “Privet Police” team was the winner of Saturday’s coffin race. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister) Ghosts and goblins lined Griffing Avenue Saturday to cheer on one of the newest traditions in Riverhead: coffin races. The Halloween Festival, hosted by the Riverhead Business Improvement District, featured a full day...
RIVERHEAD, NY
TBR News Media

Hoyt Farm Halloweekend Festival a spooktacular success

Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve hosted its 17th Annual Halloweekend on Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16. The popular annual event traditionally sells out without much advertising. This year was no different, with roughly 1500 residents, between both days, participating in the festival weekend. Families enjoyed touring the festive preserve playing games, winning prizes, engaging in the entertainment and Fall fare, and enjoying the food.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Homecoming pre-party cheer in Port Jefferson

In preparation for Port Jefferson’s Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 22, the varsity cheerleaders, along with coach Sharon Gatz, hosted a cheerleading clinic for students in grades 1-6. More than 30 students attended the clinic on Thursday, Oct. 20, where they learned an exciting cheerleading routine. The cheer clinic...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Elmont mourns loss of educator

Longtime Elmont educator Elsy Mecklembourg-Guibert — whose election to the Elmont School Board made her Nassau County’s first Haitian-American elected official — died on Oct. 3. She was 68 years old. Mecklembourg-Guibert was diagnosed about a year and a half ago with a rare degenerative disease called...
ELMONT, NY
northforker.com

Five northforker staff picks for local leaf peeping

The leaves have started changing at Horton Point Lighthouse. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) Vibrant autumn colors are on display across the North Fork as the leaves turn from bright summer greens to golden yellows and striking reds. On the East End, fall foliage is quickly approaching its midpoint, with spotters at...
RIVERHEAD, NY

