Okanogan County, WA

KHQ Right Now

Okanagan fire extinguish wildland fire that threatened multiple homes

METHOW, Wash. - Crews from Okanagan County Fire District 6 (OCFD) put out a wildland fire that threatened multiple homes on Saturday. According to a release from OCFD, a fire was reported just before 3 p.m., near Highway 153 and Benson Creek. When units arrived, they reported the fire was...
METHOW, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

State Supreme Court asked to rule on evidence in ongoing Rock Island murder case

WATERVILLE — A motion to suppress evidence in the trial of a Rock Island man accused of killing his wife in 2018 may be heard by the state Supreme Court. Acting Chief Judge Robert Lawrence-Berry with the state Court of Appeals, Division III, on Wednesday transferred the case to the higher court to determine whether evidence seized by first-arriving officers prior to obtaining a search warrant should be withheld from jurors or if the search fell under the state’s community caretaking exception.
ROCK ISLAND, WA
kpq.com

Two Suspects Arrested in Nespelem Double Homicide Case

Update: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. The third suspect was caught in Elmer City Friday night. Residents in the Keller area can now go outside safely. Original: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:35 p.m. The Colville Tribal Police Department arrested the two men involved in a shooting in the Keller...
NESPELEM, WA
KHQ Right Now

2 dead, 1 officer flown to Harborview after a shooting in Keller

NESPELEM, Wash. - The Colville Tribal Emergency Services (CTES) announced the third suspect in a deadly shooting in Nespelem on Thursday has been apprehended. The suspect, Curry Pinkham, was located in Elmer City and arrested by Colville Tribal Police. Last updated on Oct. 21 at 6:15 p.m. The remaining suspect...
NESPELEM, WA
ifiberone.com

BREAKING: Two suspects involved in shooting deaths in Okanogan County arrested

NESPELEM - As of 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Colville Tribes Emergency Services reports that two suspects believed to be involved in a shooting that reportedly left two dead and a tribal officer injured have been arrested and taken into custody. The ordeal started Thursday night when residents in the Keller...

