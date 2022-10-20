WATERVILLE — A motion to suppress evidence in the trial of a Rock Island man accused of killing his wife in 2018 may be heard by the state Supreme Court. Acting Chief Judge Robert Lawrence-Berry with the state Court of Appeals, Division III, on Wednesday transferred the case to the higher court to determine whether evidence seized by first-arriving officers prior to obtaining a search warrant should be withheld from jurors or if the search fell under the state’s community caretaking exception.

