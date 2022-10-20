Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
AG: Gold mine in Okanogan County polluted waterways, penalties could cost millions
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A federal judge ruled that a gold mining company, based in Okanogan County, committed thousands of violations under the Clean Water Act. Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson’s office is asking the court to require the company to remediate environmental damage from years of pollution, and pay upwards to millions of dollars in penalties.
KHQ Right Now
Okanagan fire extinguish wildland fire that threatened multiple homes
METHOW, Wash. - Crews from Okanagan County Fire District 6 (OCFD) put out a wildland fire that threatened multiple homes on Saturday. According to a release from OCFD, a fire was reported just before 3 p.m., near Highway 153 and Benson Creek. When units arrived, they reported the fire was...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State Supreme Court asked to rule on evidence in ongoing Rock Island murder case
WATERVILLE — A motion to suppress evidence in the trial of a Rock Island man accused of killing his wife in 2018 may be heard by the state Supreme Court. Acting Chief Judge Robert Lawrence-Berry with the state Court of Appeals, Division III, on Wednesday transferred the case to the higher court to determine whether evidence seized by first-arriving officers prior to obtaining a search warrant should be withheld from jurors or if the search fell under the state’s community caretaking exception.
KXLY
Colville Reservation shocked by violent crime in their community
NESPELEM, Wash. — People living on the Colville Reservation are still in shock, dealing with tragedy and trauma they never expected. Now they’re trying to move forward and find new ways to cope. Joe Leach and his dad were burning dry weeds to get their mind off everything....
ifiberone.com
Third and final suspect in fatal shooting on Colville Reservation arrested
NESPELEM - A third suspect in a shooting that killed two and injured a tribal police officer has been arrested. The third suspect, who's name has not been released was arrested later in the day on Friday after two other suspects, Curry Pinkham and Zach Holt, were both taken into custody a short time apart.
2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington state
The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller, west of Spokane. Two arrests have been made
kpq.com
Two Suspects Arrested in Nespelem Double Homicide Case
Update: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. The third suspect was caught in Elmer City Friday night. Residents in the Keller area can now go outside safely. Original: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:35 p.m. The Colville Tribal Police Department arrested the two men involved in a shooting in the Keller...
Okanogan County sheriff deputy cheers with daughter for Senior Night
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash — An Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office deputy busted a move Friday night to cheer alongside his daughter for Senior Night. Deputy Tony Marchand grabbed the pom-poms and hopped on the field to cheer with the Okanogan High School cheerleaders. His wife Alicia Connell said when...
KHQ Right Now
2 dead, 1 officer flown to Harborview after a shooting in Keller
NESPELEM, Wash. - The Colville Tribal Emergency Services (CTES) announced the third suspect in a deadly shooting in Nespelem on Thursday has been apprehended. The suspect, Curry Pinkham, was located in Elmer City and arrested by Colville Tribal Police. Last updated on Oct. 21 at 6:15 p.m. The remaining suspect...
ifiberone.com
BREAKING: Two suspects involved in shooting deaths in Okanogan County arrested
NESPELEM - As of 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Colville Tribes Emergency Services reports that two suspects believed to be involved in a shooting that reportedly left two dead and a tribal officer injured have been arrested and taken into custody. The ordeal started Thursday night when residents in the Keller...
Wilbur-Creston and Keller school districts cancel classes due to 'tragedy involving loss of lives'
KELLER, Wash. — The Wilbur-Creston (WCSD) and Keller school districts have announced that classes will be cancelled for Friday, Oct. 21. According to a message from Wilbur-Creston School District, a tragedy in the Keller community involving 'loss of lives' is the reason behind the cancellation. WCSD released the following...
Comments / 4