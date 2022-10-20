ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, NY

PIX11

Long Island girl, 12, has been missing for days

RONKONKOMA, NY (PIX11) — Suffolk County police asked for the public’s help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family’s home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County. The missing girl is just 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds, according to 4th Squad detectives who […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
danspapers.com

Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. Joins Fighting Chance Board

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. was appointed to the board of directors of Fighting Chance, a Sag Harbor-based nonprofit that provides free professional counseling services to cancer patients and caregivers on the East End. He will be able to share...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Nabbed For Hempstead Store Robbery, With Third Suspect At Large

Two suspects have been apprehended and a third is at large after a robbery at a Long Island store. The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 in Hempstead. That's when Nassau County Police say three subjects entered the Cricket Wireless Store located at 33 Main Street and stole multiple cell phones valued at approximately $9,000 before leaving the store and fleeing in an unknown direction.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for East Northport grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a store in East Northport this month. A man allegedly stole items from the Verizon store, located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike on...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Commack grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly stole merchandise from a Commack store last month. A man allegedly stole a cultivator, wheelbarrow and roofing shingles from Home Depot, located at 5025 Jericho...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester County & Yonkers Police Impound 42 Illegal Vehicles in One Night

Oct 21 members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in the City of Yonkers, targeting license plate and registration violations in addition to equipment and moving violations. 42 vehicles were impounded and over two-dozen summonses were issued; violations ranged...
YONKERS, NY
longisland.com

Man Caught by Officer & Canine, Arrested for Stealing Two Catalytic Converters

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Medford man for stealing two catalytic converters from a vehicle in a parking lot in Rocky Point this morning. A man with a saw and a catalytic converter was walking in the parking lot of 576 Route 25A at 9 a.m. when the owner of a nearby business observed the man. The witness chased the suspect until he entered the Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve.
ROCKY POINT, NY
06880danwoog.com

Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford

Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
WESTPORT, CT
The Jewish Press

4,000+ NYPD Cops to Retire or Resign in 2022

For the first time since the aftermath of 9/11, New York City is set to lose more than 4,000 of its Finest by the end of this year, according to data obtained by the New York Post. https://nypost.com/2022/10/22/nypd-on-pace-to-see-record-4k-cop-mass-exit-by-years-end-pension-fund-stats/. Between January 1 and September 30, 2021, there were 2,155 NYPD officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teenage girl stabbed on train near Manhattan subway station: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 14-year-old girl was stabbed during a fight on a train in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was attacked on a southbound no. 1 train near the 191st Street subway station around 4:10 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The teen had been involved in a dispute with two […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Body of woman found in bin on Staten Island; she was partially-dressed, source says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was found inside a large bin in a driveway in Port Richmond on Friday morning, according to police. Cops responded to a 911 call around 5:48 a.m. of a person needing assistance outside 245 Heberton Ave. between Castleton and Anderson avenues, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

