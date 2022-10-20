ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, NY

danspapers.com

Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. Joins Fighting Chance Board

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. was appointed to the board of directors of Fighting Chance, a Sag Harbor-based nonprofit that provides free professional counseling services to cancer patients and caregivers on the East End. He will be able to share...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Photos: Riverhead’s homecoming parade 2022

The Riverhead community celebrated Riverhead High School’s homecoming day with a parade along Main Street and Osborn Avenue to the football field on Pulaski Street. The theme of this year’s class float contest was “superheroes.”. RiverheadLOCAL photos by Denise Civiletti. The survival of local journalism depends on...
RIVERHEAD, NY
TBR News Media

Homecoming pre-party cheer in Port Jefferson

In preparation for Port Jefferson’s Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 22, the varsity cheerleaders, along with coach Sharon Gatz, hosted a cheerleading clinic for students in grades 1-6. More than 30 students attended the clinic on Thursday, Oct. 20, where they learned an exciting cheerleading routine. The cheer clinic...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Elmont mourns loss of educator

Longtime Elmont educator Elsy Mecklembourg-Guibert — whose election to the Elmont School Board made her Nassau County’s first Haitian-American elected official — died on Oct. 3. She was 68 years old. Mecklembourg-Guibert was diagnosed about a year and a half ago with a rare degenerative disease called...
ELMONT, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Do You Know Who’s Buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery?

There are over 45,000 people buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, including a number of notable names in American history. It’s that time of year when tourists and locals flood the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery to peruse through the thousands of headstones and mausoleums. There are dozens of tours that mention the most famous figures throughout the burial ground (do Washington Irving and Andrew Carnegie ring any bells?). However, dozens of individuals who made their mark within the state and country have also been laid to rest within the Westchester cemetery’s 90 acres. From well-known journalists to prominent political figures, here are 10 people you probably didn’t know were buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
HuntingtonNow

Hiring in Huntington: Nursing, Physical Therapy

Huntington Hospital has scheduled an open house for nursing and nursing support jobs for Thursday. The open house will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hospital. Positions at the hospital  include registered nurses in emergency, critical care, operating room, labor and delivery, Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Freeport eatery wins statewide recognition

Kenneth Ware always knew he wanted to own a business. But what business — and how — that was the question. And then there was Backyard Barbeque. Founded in 2018 by his father, Archie, Ware joined childhood friend Michael Toney to take over the Woodcleft Avenue establishment just as the coronavirus pandemic took over.
FREEPORT, NY
longisland.com

New York Mac & Cheese Fest

Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall in Wantagh will be hosting a Mac & Cheese Fest on Sunday, October 23. This mac party for guests 21 and over features mac 'n cheese competitions as well as Don Q Rum tastings, hot sauce tastings, spicy mac eating contests, prizes, giveaways, and more.
WANTAGH, NY
longisland.com

T.J.Maxx to Open in Plainview October 30

T.J.Maxx, the nation’s leading off-price retailer with more than 1,200 stores currently operating in 49 states and Puerto Rico, will open at Woodbury Plaza on October 30. With brand name and designer deals on fashion, accessories, jewelry, home, beauty and more, shoppers in Plainview can afford to be themselves to the maxx at the latest T.J.Maxx store.
PLAINVIEW, NY
shsroundtable.com

Active Shooter Scare at SHS

At 8:55 a.m. October 21, 2022, Stamford High School received a false claim that there was an active shooter loose in the building. The Stamford Police Department responded to the threat immediately and surrounded the school. Strawberry Hill was blocked off and traffic was rerouted away from the building. The...

