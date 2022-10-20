Read full article on original website
New York City Adds New School Holiday
Amila Tennakoon (CC Attribution 2.0) New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to add a new school holiday to all public schools in New York starting in 2023, according to CNN.
Elite NYC private schools make parents sign 'anti-racist' commitment, attend 'anti-racist training'
New York City private schools are requiring parents, in addition to students, to learn about "anti-racism" and "diversity, equity and inclusion."
Longtime Hempstead educator, civil rights advocate leads 134th annual Homecoming Parade
A beloved educator and civil rights advocate in the Hempstead community is leading the 134th annual Homecoming Parade as grand marshal.
danspapers.com
Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. Joins Fighting Chance Board
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. was appointed to the board of directors of Fighting Chance, a Sag Harbor-based nonprofit that provides free professional counseling services to cancer patients and caregivers on the East End. He will be able to share...
Photos: Riverhead’s homecoming parade 2022
The Riverhead community celebrated Riverhead High School’s homecoming day with a parade along Main Street and Osborn Avenue to the football field on Pulaski Street. The theme of this year’s class float contest was “superheroes.”. RiverheadLOCAL photos by Denise Civiletti. The survival of local journalism depends on...
Homecoming pre-party cheer in Port Jefferson
In preparation for Port Jefferson’s Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 22, the varsity cheerleaders, along with coach Sharon Gatz, hosted a cheerleading clinic for students in grades 1-6. More than 30 students attended the clinic on Thursday, Oct. 20, where they learned an exciting cheerleading routine. The cheer clinic...
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont mourns loss of educator
Longtime Elmont educator Elsy Mecklembourg-Guibert — whose election to the Elmont School Board made her Nassau County’s first Haitian-American elected official — died on Oct. 3. She was 68 years old. Mecklembourg-Guibert was diagnosed about a year and a half ago with a rare degenerative disease called...
westchestermagazine.com
Do You Know Who’s Buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery?
There are over 45,000 people buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, including a number of notable names in American history. It’s that time of year when tourists and locals flood the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery to peruse through the thousands of headstones and mausoleums. There are dozens of tours that mention the most famous figures throughout the burial ground (do Washington Irving and Andrew Carnegie ring any bells?). However, dozens of individuals who made their mark within the state and country have also been laid to rest within the Westchester cemetery’s 90 acres. From well-known journalists to prominent political figures, here are 10 people you probably didn’t know were buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.
Hiring in Huntington: Nursing, Physical Therapy
Huntington Hospital has scheduled an open house for nursing and nursing support jobs for Thursday. The open house will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hospital. Positions at the hospital include registered nurses in emergency, critical care, operating room, labor and delivery, Read More ...
longisland.com
United States Marines Land on Long Island to Kick Off Holiday Season and Toy Drive for Children in Need
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman was joined by the United States Marines and over 100 local school children to kick off the region’s largest toy drive for children in need. United States Marines, dressed in formal military uniforms, joined with Toys for Tots Officials to announce the massive toy...
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport eatery wins statewide recognition
Kenneth Ware always knew he wanted to own a business. But what business — and how — that was the question. And then there was Backyard Barbeque. Founded in 2018 by his father, Archie, Ware joined childhood friend Michael Toney to take over the Woodcleft Avenue establishment just as the coronavirus pandemic took over.
Race for NY governor: Zeldin receives big endorsement, tightens gap with Hochul in polls
The race for New York governor between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin is getting tighter and Zeldin received a key endorsement as crime spikes in the city.
evgrieve.com
Report: Jimmy McMillan still fighting to keep his East Village apartment
Jimmy McMillan, the founder of the Rent Is Too Damn High Party, made a name for himself by running for a variety of offices, including NYC mayor and New York State governor, with his slogan: "The Rent Is Too Damn High." We haven't heard much about McMillan, who has had...
eastendbeacon.com
A Fight for Control of First Assembly District, Which Now Includes Much of the North Fork
For his 27 years in office, Democratic State Assemblyman Fred Thiele has enjoyed mostly smooth sailing come election season, riding on the popularity of his pro-environment record and his history of drafting state legislation that directly impacted the lives of the South Fork residents he represented. But for this year’s...
longisland.com
New York Mac & Cheese Fest
Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall in Wantagh will be hosting a Mac & Cheese Fest on Sunday, October 23. This mac party for guests 21 and over features mac 'n cheese competitions as well as Don Q Rum tastings, hot sauce tastings, spicy mac eating contests, prizes, giveaways, and more.
Four New York Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Eats In America
Sometimes you what a meal fast. You don't want to lose the quality though. Where can you find the best restaurants for quick eats across New York State and America? Four New York restaurants just made the list of 25 best restaurants for quick eats in America. It doesn't matter...
longisland.com
T.J.Maxx to Open in Plainview October 30
T.J.Maxx, the nation’s leading off-price retailer with more than 1,200 stores currently operating in 49 states and Puerto Rico, will open at Woodbury Plaza on October 30. With brand name and designer deals on fashion, accessories, jewelry, home, beauty and more, shoppers in Plainview can afford to be themselves to the maxx at the latest T.J.Maxx store.
This new book about the ups and downs of living in NYC is way too accurate
The mouse—or is it cockroach?—emerging from under your stove; the upstairs neighbor apparently vacuuming up marbles; the feeling of your heel getting stuck in a sewer grate: horror story or just daily life in New York City?. A new book called I Love(ish) New York: Tales of City...
shsroundtable.com
Active Shooter Scare at SHS
At 8:55 a.m. October 21, 2022, Stamford High School received a false claim that there was an active shooter loose in the building. The Stamford Police Department responded to the threat immediately and surrounded the school. Strawberry Hill was blocked off and traffic was rerouted away from the building. The...
Top Five Car Brands With the Worst Drivers in New York
Everyone thinks they’re a better driver than the next person and you don’t even have to ask someone to find out – they’ll just blurt it out whether you wanted to know or not. New York has an interesting bunch of drivers because our state is...
