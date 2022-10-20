Read full article on original website
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Student injured in fight at East Wake High School in Wendell
WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary
CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. Crowds gathered to celebrate the tower’s completion on Monday, a historic day when the Indian community celebrates Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore...
Man charged in deadly Sunday afternoon shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man was charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a 29-year-old. Kahleed Zion Blount, 20, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Zake Nati Pratt. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
'I don't want to be a pawn': Fiancé of Raleigh mass shooting victim feels city-sponsored event was too politically charged
RALEIGH, N.C. — The fiancé of one of Raleigh’s mass shooting victims told WRAL News that he feels used after participation in Sunday’s city-sponsored Raleigh Healing Together event. Rob Steele, who was set to marry Mary Marshall this upcoming Saturday, said he feels lied to and...
Gov. Roy Cooper proclaims Hindu Heritage Month in midst of annual Festival of Lights celebration
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Hindu faithful in the town of Morrisville celebrated "Diwali," also known as the 5-day Festival of Lights on Monday. A new temple in Morrisville is where many Hindu faithful gather to celebrate the annual event. The tradition celebrates the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance."
Fire burns at car parts warehouse in Cary
CARY, N.C. — The Cary Fire Department responded to a fire at a car warehouse Monday night, which left the building scorched and potentially millions of dollars in inventory at risk. The department said around 9:15 p.m., crews were dispatched to Capital Area Accessory Distributors on Gregson Drive, off...
Gun stolen from Franklin County Schools employee's vehicle in school parking lot
LOUISBURG, N.C. — A gun was stolen out of a school employee's vehicle on Monday morning at Royal Elementary School. Principal Dr. David Westbrook wrote a letter to families, stating students and staff were not in danger. The school district said the vehicle did not belong to a teacher.
Police: 6 people, at least 2 children, injured in Oxford shooting
OXFORD, N.C. — The Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting that left 6 people injured. On Saturday around 9:30 p.m., Oxford police said officers responded to the area of Piedmont Ave in reference to shots fired. At arrival officers were directed by persons on scene to six victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
2 NC men accused in plot to traffic fentanyl across US-Mexico border to pay cartels
Florida authorities arrested two central North Carolina men accused of planning to traffic fentanyl into Florida from Mexico, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a press release posted on Friday. Sheriff Grady Judd said during an undercover operation, his detectives seized more than 11 pounds of fentanyl, which is...
