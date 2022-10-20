ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holliday: Duke rocks Miami, eyes bowl bid

After whipping Miami 45-21 for its fifth win, Duke needs only to beat Boston College at Chestnut Hill or Virginia Tech in Durham to lock up a postseason trip in head coach Mike Elko’s first season. Saturday’s pivotal win at Hard Rock Stadium revealed qualities in this 2022 Duke...
DURHAM, NC
Svechnikov, Hurricanes hand Canucks 7th straight loss

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes handed the winless Vancouver Canucks their seventh straight loss, 3-2 Monday night. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, and Brent Burns had two assists. Frederik Andersen had 14...
RALEIGH, NC
Student injured in fight at East Wake High School in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
WENDELL, NC
Largest Hindu temple in North America unveiled in Cary

CARY, N.C. — The largest Hindu temple in North America is now in Cary. Crowds gathered to celebrate the tower’s completion on Monday, a historic day when the Indian community celebrates Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore...
CARY, NC
Man charged in deadly Sunday afternoon shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man was charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a 29-year-old. Kahleed Zion Blount, 20, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Zake Nati Pratt. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
RALEIGH, NC
Fire burns at car parts warehouse in Cary

CARY, N.C. — The Cary Fire Department responded to a fire at a car warehouse Monday night, which left the building scorched and potentially millions of dollars in inventory at risk. The department said around 9:15 p.m., crews were dispatched to Capital Area Accessory Distributors on Gregson Drive, off...
CARY, NC
Police: 6 people, at least 2 children, injured in Oxford shooting

OXFORD, N.C. — The Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting that left 6 people injured. On Saturday around 9:30 p.m., Oxford police said officers responded to the area of Piedmont Ave in reference to shots fired. At arrival officers were directed by persons on scene to six victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
OXFORD, NC
