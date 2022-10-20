ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth’s Latest Mixed-Use Development Opens With the Promise of a New Marcus Paslay Restaurant — The 701 Is Here

The passthrough Paseo connectis the original 1927 building with its newest elements. The corner of Hemphill and Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth has been a construction site for quite some time. The promise of a new mixed-use project at 701 Magnolia, in the heart of Southside’s historic district, has now finally arrived with the opening of The 701. The new building also brings the promise of a new restaurant from Chef Marcus Paslay.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Reunion Tower Finds a New Restaurant To Fill Its Iconic 360-Degree Space

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Luxury resort firm based in Fort Worth plans Hill Country expansion

Canyon Ranch, the luxury resort arm of Fort Worth’s Crescent Real Estate, is partnering with another firm to open its first Texas location near Austin. Canyon Ranch is partnering with New York-based entertainment firm and casino operator VICI Properties Inc., which has committed up to $200 million in capital to develop the Austin resort in the Texas Hill Country. The Austin resort will begin construction in 2023 and open in 2025.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant Area Food Bank to Bring in Much-Needed Help for the Holidays

In an effort to continue fighting hunger and help struggling families, Tarrant Area Food Bank's Mega Mobile Events kick off in early November with three large-scale events. These Mega Mobile events will distribute nutritious meals throughout the next couple weeks in South Fort Worth as they return for special distribution at Herman Clark Stadium, followed by an event at TAFB's Distribution Center in Fort Worth and in Arlington through a partnership with Six Flags Over Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 8th.
FORT WORTH, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Scary Video of a Shooting in Grand Prairie

Commuters in Grand Prairie witnessed a shocking scene. I’m not sure whether or not the incident happened this morning, but the video was uploaded to the DTX Daily Twitter account at 10:47 am today (October 21). But with that being said, there are a lot of things about this video that I’m unsure of.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CandysDirt.com

This One-of-a-Kind Home Is Also a Once-in-a-Lifetime Purchase

In 1972, The Dallas Morning News ran a feature on this custom Tom Wunderlick-built home. It was the home of Conan West, a noted interior designer, who collaborated with architect friend, William L. Heenan, to create a space that’s one of a kind. West was well-traveled and collected art and furniture from around the world. He wanted to create a space to showcase his collection — like his very own personal museum.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Rain and cooler air are almost here, North Texas!

DALLAS — Ready for week to get started, North Texas? Here's the weather coming our way as things kick off. Our next system comes in on Monday. Showers and storms will return along with cooler, more fall-like temperatures. Monday morning will bring clouds and scattered showers around North Texas.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of Crime

Three North Texas cities have worked out an arrangement in an effort to stop spread of crime.Max Felischmann/Unsplash. Police in three North Texas cities have come up with a unique arrangement to allow officers to spread across city boundaries, with the hopes of stopping crime from spreading. Police from both White Settlement and Lake Worth have begun patrolling in areas along their shared borders with Fort Worth.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
CBS DFW

Recently retired Haltom City police officer killed in house fire near Azle

AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A recently retired 25-year veteran of the Haltom City Police Department died on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at his house near Azle.Retired Corporal Tony Miller, 62, of Azle, joined the department in 1997 and retired earlier this year.A spokesperson for the department emphasized that Miller was a pillar of both the department and the community. His career began as a patrol officer. Soon after, he was then assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division as a detective.Miller was later promoted to Corporal and worked in several special units, including Street Crimes and SWAT. He also served as a firearms instructor for the department.After he retired as an officer, Miller returned to the department to work as a property technician.Haltom City police said Miller's "smile, laughter, and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten" and asked residents of the city to pray for his family, friends, loved ones, and fellow officers as they mourn his loss.No other injuries related to the fire have been reported and the investigation into what caused it is ongoing.
AZLE, TX
CBS DFW

$1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold at Stop Food Mart in Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Terrell resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X. The ticket was bought at Stop Food Mart, located at 6600 Meadowbrook Drive, in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 500X offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.
FORT WORTH, TX
luxury-houses.net

Hit The Market for $35 Million, This Over 17,000 SF Living Space Estate in Dallas comes with The Highest Level of Construction and Timeless Design

10540 Lennox Ln, Dallas, Texas is an extraordinary estate is located in the heart of Preston Hollow Strait Lane corridor offers the highest level of construction, timeless design, and grounds unlike anything seen in Dallas. This Home in Dallas offers 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 17,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10540 Lennox Lane, please contact Allie Beth Allman & Associates (Phone: 214-521-7355 | 972-380-7750) for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX
