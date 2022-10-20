Lewisville City Council approves resolution to designate 10 properties as public parks

Read full article on original website
Lewisville Planning Department to hold meeting on proposed unified development code
The Lewisville Planning Department will host an open house for the proposed unified development code Oct. 25. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The Lewisville Planning Department is hosting an open house for residents to learn about the proposed unified development code Oct. 25. The unified development code rewrites and combines Lewisville's zoning,...
McKinney officials break ground on new City Hall
City staff members helped to break ground on the new city hall project. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The city of McKinney hosted a groundbreaking for the new McKinney City Hall on Oct. 24. The event marked the beginning of construction for a $104 million project that has been in the works...
Reconstruction work on Johnson Road in Keller slated to cost $7.2 million
The Johnson Road project spans from Hallelujah Trail to Rhonda Road. (Community Impact) The Keller City Council approved the reconstruction of Johnson Road during its Sept. 20 meeting. McClendon Construction, from Burleson, had the winning bid of over $7.2 million, the third lowest bid presented to the council out of...
Keller ISD approves name for new agriscience building in Fort Worth
A rendering of the Keller ISD Agriscience Learning Center was shown during the Oct. 24 meeting. The board of trustees approved the name recommendation for the building that will open in December. (Courtesy Keller ISD) The Keller board of trustees approved the name for the new agriscience building during the...
New lane closures expected for DART Silver Line bridge construction in Richardson
Phase two of construction for the DART Silver Line Bridge over US 75 in Richardson began Sept. 24, with lane closures affecting northbound access onto the President George Bush Turnpike. (Rendering courtesy DART) A number of updates were provided in September for work on Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Silver Line...
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
Coppell ISD talks bond committee updates
The Coppell ISD board of trustees listens to a bond steering committee update presentation during its Oct. 17 board meeting. (Courtesy Coppell ISD) The Coppell ISD board of trustees heard a bond committee update during its Oct. 17 meeting. The district created a bond steering committee to discuss priorities and...
Flower Mound Town Council continues discussion on tennis center funding
Flower Mound Town Council discussed funding options for a potential tennis center during an Oct. 20 work session. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Flower Mound Town Council agreed to work toward a potential bond election for a tennis center during its Oct. 20 work session. The council discussed several options for funding...
Plano invites residents to provide feedback for parks master plan update
Russell Creek Park, located along McDermott Road in Plano, offers a playground, a pavilion, trails and more. (Courtesy city of Plano) The city of Plano Parks and Recreation Department is inviting residents to participate in a virtual open house and provide input as it updates the 2018 Plano Parks, Recreation, Trails and Open Space Master Plan.
McKinney City Council approves contract, budget amendments for new City Hall
McKinney City Council unanimously approved contract and budget amendments related to the construction of the new City Hall at its Oct. 18 meeting. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) McKinney City Council approved a $104 million contract amendment and various budget amendments to fund the second phase of construction for the new City...
Early voting now open for Plano ISD propositions, elected offices on Nov. 8 ballot
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting began Oct. 24 in Richardson and will run through Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 general election. On the ballot in Richardson are five propositions for Plano ISD residents and a host of candidates at the federal, state and county levels.
Fire destroys 3 structures near downtown McKinney
The McKinney Fire Department responds to an Oct. 24 fire that destroyed three buildings. (Courtesy McKinney Fire Department) A fire broke out just after midnight on Monday, Oct. 24, on McDonald Street near downtown McKinney. No injuries were reported in the fire, but it did destroy three buildings, the McKinney Fire Department reports.
Candidate Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Collin County commissioner, Precinct 4
I have unfinished business to do for the county. The $3.2 billion US 380 freeway project still needs my attention through the environmental clearance and funding processes. Other freeway corridors need to be identified and secured. The county has started a major building program that needs my experience and expertise. Finally, the county is facing challenges with recruiting and retaining entry-level and mid-level employees, and I am working to increase county pay for its employees.
Denton County voters to decide on $650M transportation bond
As early voting begins Monday, Denton County voters will consider a transportation bond worth $650 million to fund road improvement projects throughout the county. The Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program – 2022 (TRIP-22) is listed as Proposition A on the ballot. The program, if approved by voters, will fund more than 119 projects — including state highways, local arterials within cities, safety improvements and county roads and bridges — in more than 32 municipalities and unincorporated areas, according to a county news release.
Argyle ISD takes step toward parking lot expansion
Argyle ISD board members approved funding for the beginning work of the Argyle High School parking lot expansion. (Courtesy Argyle ISD) The Argyle ISD board of trustees approved funding for testing lab services for Argyle High School parking lot expansion during its Oct. 17 meeting. The board approved D&S Engineering...
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment
Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
Blu Crab Seafood House & Bar closes after 10 years of operation in Colleyville
Blu Crab Seafood House & Bar served fresh seafood platters and had a full-service bar. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Blu Crab Seafood House & Bar has closed after 10 years, a social media post stated. The business posted it was temporarily closed Sept. 24 to repair the water heater with plans to reopen Sept. 27. The store closure was posted Oct. 12. Blu Crab opened in Colleyville in February 2021 at 4843 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 330, after moving from Fort Worth. www.facebook.com/blucrabcolleyville.
Timber Creek water, sewer replacement to start in November
Flower Mound Town Council awarded the contract for a water and sewer replacement project during its Oct. 17 meeting. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Work to replace several water and sewer lines in Flower Mound is set to begin in November. Flower Mound Town Council awarded Excel 4 Construction a...
Frisco City Council approves Tourism Public Improvement District
District boundaries will include all hotels in Frisco with 75 rooms or more, such as the Omni Frisco Hotel. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) A new public improvement district will provide money to attract more business meetings, conventions and sporting events to Frisco, according to documents prepared for the Oct. 18 Frisco City Council meeting.
Edith's French Bistro closes its doors at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano
Edith's French Bistro closed its doors at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Edith’s French Bistro closed its restaurant at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano. A city of Plano building permit dated Oct. 5 was attached to the restaurant’s door at 5864 SH 121. The permit listed the space as vacant and noted as part of the application with the city that this was a “change of occupancy.” The restaurant offered a variety of French cuisine for lunch and dinner as well as weekend brunch. Edith’s French Bistro still has locations open in Allen and Richardson, according to the restaurant’s website. 469-366-9934 (Richardson). www.edithsbistro.com.
