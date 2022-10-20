Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
gettysburgian.com
Gettysburg College Prepares for Midterm Elections with Voter Registration Efforts across Campus
As midterm elections get closer, Gettysburg College and its student-led political organizations have worked to raise awareness of voter registration on campus. Gettysburg Votes, a non-partisan coalition of student representatives from Pi Sigma Alpha, Center for Public Service, Eisenhower Institute, and Visiting Professor of Political Science Lucy Britt’s POL 201 course, have organized several events on campus to generate student involvement in voter registration.
gettysburgian.com
Faculty Meeting News and Notes: Oct. 20, 2022
Thursday’s faculty meeting consisted of President Bob Iuliano’s initial remarks and a continued conversation about the proposed changes to the Gettysburg Curriculum. Iuliano began the meeting following up on the announcement of Dr. Jamila Bookwala from Lafayette College as the new provost for Gettysburg College. She will begin work in July 2023.
gettysburgian.com
Campus Political Organizations Participate In Annual Public Policy Debate
The Annual Gettysburg College Public Policy Debate took place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10 in Mara Auditorium. Five political clubs on campus were represented by two members each. In the order in which they were introduced, Felix Alfaro ’25 and Quinn Gillies ’25 represented the Young Democratic Socialists of America; Carter Hanson ’23 and Dallas Hardee ’23 represented the College Democrats; Clayton Brosend ’24 and Michael Klatt ’25 represented Young Americans for Liberty; Carl DeMarco ’25 and Alex Rosado ’24 represented the College Republicans, and Andrew Breschard ’22 and John “Rico” Riccardi ’24 represented the Young Americans for Freedom.
Lawsuit says language barriers prevent voting in this central Pa. area
A Latino advocacy group is suing the York County Board of Elections for not providing Spanish voting materials for the 2022 general election. CASA, a non-profit organization that advocates on behalf of immigrant and Latino communities, is trying to compel the York County Board of Elections in federal court to provide Spanish-language ballots, registrations and other election materials, as well as general assistance for election day.
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwakening America shows in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwakening America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
gettysburgian.com
Mara Auditorium Hosts Pennsylvania State House Debate
On October 19, Mara Auditorium hosted the Pennsylvania State House debate and Candidates Forum for State Representative of the 91st Legislative District for the candidates to discuss their plans and ideals for Adams County. The event was both presented and sponsored by Gettysburg Connection, sponsored by the Political Science Department,...
Washington Examiner
Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website
A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
ReAwaken America tour hits Lancaster, and the audience finds uplift amid the angst
MANHEIM - If you’ve never been it’s hard to explain exactly what the “ReAwaken America” tour, which rolled into Spooky Nook event center outside Lancaster Friday, actually is. It is part political rally for sure, especially in the month before a national mid-term election: Attendees repeatedly...
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Council to defy Maryland law in Planning appointments, as Elrich warns Thrive 2050 is tainted by scandal
Thursday was another explosive day in the Montgomery County Planning Board scandal, as the County Council is poised to defy Maryland state law by illegally appointing 5 temporary board commissioners, without waiting the required three weeks after disclosing the list of candidates. The law is very clear, and is the only codified framework for appointing any individual to the Planning Board, resident Janis Sartucci told ABC 7 News. The list of candidates was made public on Wednesday, October 19, meaning that the appointments cannot legally be made until the next Council takes office after the November 8 election.
abc27.com
Most common languages spoken at home in Harrisburg
(STACKER) — Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Harrisburg and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau. See the list below. – 1,581 speakers (0.13% of population) — 905 speakers who also speak English very well. — 676 speakers who speak English less...
‘The best is yet to come,’ Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams promises in State of the City address
Wanda R.D. Williams, the mayor that Harrisburg city residents wanted, addressed the Harrisburg region’s business leaders - many of whom may have preferred someone else - in her first State of the City address Thursday afternoon. In a shared-stage production with six department heads and senior staffers, Williams, the...
CBS News
Gov. Hogan visits McCormick & Co. new distribution center in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was om Baltimore County Thursday to tour McCormick's new 1.8 million square-foot Northeast Distribution Center at Tradepoint Atlantic Park, largest distribution site for McCormick in the world. The governor was joined by McCormick & Company CEO Lawrence Kurius and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
First-ever U.S. plastic waste transformer opens in York
YORK, Pa. — A state-of-the-art recycling facility opened in York County on Friday. The factory is able to convert difficult-to-recycle plastic waste into an innovative new form of a concrete additive called RESIN8. When added to concrete, RESIN8 becomes better insulated, stronger, more fire resistant and lighter. The new...
foxbaltimore.com
'Woke politicians' to blame for increase in crime according to new Harvard-Harris poll
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new poll focusing on the mood of voters in the runup to Election Day pins the blame for an increase in crime on "woke politicians." The poll was conducted by the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard and The Harris Poll and HarrisX. The...
talbotspy.org
Opinion: We Oppose Question 5 by Orphans’ Court Judges Paul Carroll, John Hall, and David Wheeler
Ballot Question No. 5 proposes a constitutional amendment to do away with the three elected judges of the Orphans’ Court of Howard County. Their duties would be assigned to a judge of the Circuit Court, as is currently done in Montgomery and Harford counties. Although the proposed amendment, on its face, would affect only Howard County the current judges of the Orphans’ Court for Talbot County, that is, Paul S. Carroll, David J. Wheeler, and Jack Hall, unanimously oppose the adoption of Ballot Question No. 5. Their opposition is shared by nearly all of their colleagues on that Court in other counties, who, collectively, have drafted an argument against adoption of the proposed amended.
State seeks sanctions over access to county voting machines
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania’s state elections chief wants legal penalties against two Republican county officials and their lawyer for letting an outside group access voting machines this summer despite pending litigation on the subject. Lawyers for acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman earlier this week asked the state Supreme...
abc27.com
‘York’s Greatest Tailgate’ to be held at PeoplesBank Park
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — This time of year means football, food, and tailgating. York’s Greatest Tailgate captures all things fun about gathering together around America’s favorite sport football. Football games on the big screen, classic tailgate foods, tailgating punch, corn hole, live music, cigar lounge, axe throwing, retail vendors, and much more will be hosted at PeoplesBank park.
Oz responds to dog research attack ad during York County visit
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of medical research. “You should know these […]
Penn State Health and UPMC’s new locations, other medical-related projects planned for central Pa.
Penn State Health has launched a virtual intensive care unit program, plans to launch a subscription-based virtual service and has opened a new hospital in Lancaster County. Sadler Health and Select Medical plan to open new locations in renovated facilities on the West Shore.
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This Month
If you didn't get your share of pumpkins and all things fall yet, there are still several local farms and organizations hosting festivals and harvest celebrations for the next month or so.
Comments / 2