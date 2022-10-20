ALPHARETTA, Ga. – A third consecutive round in the 60's helped Kelly Chinn secure solo second-place, and the Blue Devils recorded an under-par round as a team in the final round at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday. The second-place finish is the highest of Chinn's career, and Duke wrapped up its event in 11th-place at 1-over 865.

DURHAM, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO