FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
stljewishlight.org
Jewish farmer helped transform decrepit church into skatepark, arts studio in north St. Louis
Three years ago, the Jewish Light introduced you to Jewish pig farmer Dave Blum. He and his wife Autumn operate Such and Such Farm in DeSoto, Mo. Their somewhat nontraditional Jewish home sits adjacent to a wide variety of artisanal produce, bleating goats, some random chickens and many grunting pigs.
stljewishlight.org
Oasis celebrates fourth decade of working with older Americans
In the early 1980s, older adults had far fewer resources. Community centers offered basics such as a hot lunch, simple crafts and bingo. It’s a much different world now, thanks in large part to Oasis, a national network that began 40 years ago in St. Louis. Marylen Mann, the...
Missouri Teacher Died Monday as She Was Protecting Her Students
What was and is a scene of tragedy Monday at a St. Louis school as a shooter killed 2 is now also a story of heroism. Multiple reports say that one of the 2 killed Monday was a Missouri teacher who saved many students lives while losing her own. As...
stljewishlight.org
Sculptures find new home at Chabad Center in UCity
If you’ve driven by the Morris & Ann Lazaroff Chabad Center on Delmar Boulevard in University City lately, you may have noticed the appearance of five iron sculptures just east of the building. The grassy area was previously a blank slate except for a small pond used for tashlich services on Rosh Hashanah. The new sculptures were given to Chabad by developer and philanthropist Michael Staenberg.
unewsonline.com
SLU Sanctioned Drag Show Sparks Controversy
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, SLU students flooded into the Busch Student Center, anxiously waiting in line for the doors to a university-sponsored drag show to open. At the same time, a small group of protesters stood at the intersection of Laclede and Grand Avenue. Their signs read “Homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered. Under no circumstances can they be approved” and “Sinful lifestyles such as LGBTQ etc. gravely offend God.” Students passing by demonstrated their disapproval of these messages and two female students kissed directly in front of the group.
Missouri senator says laws should have been in place to prevent St. Louis school shooting
Gun laws in Missouri are among the most lax in the country and after Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis City, some are calling for stricter rules.
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
St. Louis region due for a soaking on Tuesday
Rain and some storms will spread across the region Monday night and continue through Tuesday evening.
Update: Police ID shooter who killed 2 at Missouri high school
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning warning, “You are all going to die!” before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire. The...
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
St. Louis Co. man believes Coldwater Creek is connected to his best friend's cancer death
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Going down memory lane, Brendan Foley looked at what he called precious moments Saturday afternoon. In his hands, he shuffled through old photos and handwritten letters. He holds on tight to these times with his late best friend Mike Montgomery. The two grew up...
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan city
St. Louis, Missouri Union Station.Dustin Batt, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The St. Louis Union Station is a train station in Missouri and is a National Historic Landmark. When this station opened in In 1894, it was the largest in the world. During the 1940s, the traffic of people was reaching 100,000 a day. Fast forward to 1978, the last Amtrak passenger train left the station.
KMOV
Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
Boil water advisory cancels classes Monday
Students in the Festus School District get the day off Monday.
KSDK
Suspect in custody after shooting at St. Louis school
A suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. Three people were injured in a shooting at Central VPA High School.
How ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ helped solve St. Louis cold case
The TV series Unsolved Mysteries helped solve a case involving an infant.
New evidence found that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner was directly involved in false criminal allegations against Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens
Marc Cox speaks with John Solomon, investigative journalist and founder of Just the News, about the new evidence showing that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardener was directly involved in false allegations against Former Governor.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants In Wentzville, MO
Located only 40 minutes from St. Louis and the famous Gateway Arch, Wentzville, Missouri is not to be overlooked. As the state’s fastest-growing city, tourism is exploding, and you’ll find plenty of things to do in Wentzville. It’s home to the first Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in the nation, Rotary Park, and the Wentzville Flea Market.
Small-town Missouri police chief, his girlfriend charged after overdose death at home
The chief of police in Louisiana, Missouri, and his girlfriend are behind bars following two drug overdoses inside the chief's home.
