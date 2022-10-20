ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

stljewishlight.org

Oasis celebrates fourth decade of working with older Americans

In the early 1980s, older adults had far fewer resources. Community centers offered basics such as a hot lunch, simple crafts and bingo. It’s a much different world now, thanks in large part to Oasis, a national network that began 40 years ago in St. Louis. Marylen Mann, the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Sculptures find new home at Chabad Center in UCity

If you’ve driven by the Morris & Ann Lazaroff Chabad Center on Delmar Boulevard in University City lately, you may have noticed the appearance of five iron sculptures just east of the building. The grassy area was previously a blank slate except for a small pond used for tashlich services on Rosh Hashanah. The new sculptures were given to Chabad by developer and philanthropist Michael Staenberg.
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
unewsonline.com

SLU Sanctioned Drag Show Sparks Controversy

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, SLU students flooded into the Busch Student Center, anxiously waiting in line for the doors to a university-sponsored drag show to open. At the same time, a small group of protesters stood at the intersection of Laclede and Grand Avenue. Their signs read “Homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered. Under no circumstances can they be approved” and “Sinful lifestyles such as LGBTQ etc. gravely offend God.” Students passing by demonstrated their disapproval of these messages and two female students kissed directly in front of the group.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan city

St. Louis, Missouri Union Station.Dustin Batt, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The St. Louis Union Station is a train station in Missouri and is a National Historic Landmark. When this station opened in In 1894, it was the largest in the world. During the 1940s, the traffic of people was reaching 100,000 a day. Fast forward to 1978, the last Amtrak passenger train left the station.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident

WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
WILDWOOD, MO
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants In Wentzville, MO

Located only 40 minutes from St. Louis and the famous Gateway Arch, Wentzville, Missouri is not to be overlooked. As the state’s fastest-growing city, tourism is exploding, and you’ll find plenty of things to do in Wentzville. It’s home to the first Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in the nation, Rotary Park, and the Wentzville Flea Market.
WENTZVILLE, MO

