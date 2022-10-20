ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Appears Effective in Patients With Adverse Childhood Experiences

Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation offers an alternative solution that may be effective for treating depression in patients with adverse childhood experiences. A retrospective analysis conducted at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto evaluated the efficacy of high-frequency repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) for depression. The results, published in the Journal of Affective Diseases, suggest that rTMS may be effective in treating depression in patients with adverse childhood experiences (ACEs).
Black Patients’ Uptake of Advanced HF Treatments Falls Behind That of White Patients

Despite known racial disparities in access to advanced heart failure (HF) treatments, the reasons for this continue to require further exploration. In this new study, investigators searched for associations between ventricular assist device use and heart transplant and race (Black or White). In a new study that investigated potential racial...
HIV and Blood Cancers: The City of Hope Patient

Evidence-Based Oncology, October 2022, Volume 28, Issue 7. A featured presentation at the Irvine, California, meeting of the Institute for Value-Based Medicine discussed how a patient with long-term HIV was cured through a transplant. The September 15 Institute for Value-Based Medicine® session hosted by The American Journal of Managed Care®...
Albumin Injections Linked to Improved Brain Function, QOL in Patients With Liver Cirrhosis

Researchers also found an improvement in specialized blood markers focusing on inflammation, endothelial dysfunction, and albumin function in patients receiving weekly albumin injection. Among patients with liver cirrhosis and persistent challenges with brain function, those who received weekly injections of albumin experienced better brain function and quality of life (QoL)...
Emphasizing Biomarker-Driven Treatment and Individualized Care Strategies for Patients With NSCLC

Millie Das, MD: The care for patients with non–small cell lung cancer will become more biomarker driven and individualized as we’re trying to understand resistance mechanisms to our targeted therapies and to immunotherapy. Ultimately, providing individualized treatment will provide better survival and quality of life for our patients, which is the ultimate goal.

