ACS CAN Survey: Female Patients With Cancer Report Less Satisfaction, More Challenges With Cancer Care

Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
Effect of Goals-of-Care Program for Inpatients at a Comprehensive Cancer Center During the COVID-19 Pandemic
As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by David Hui, MD, MSc, and colleagues, an interdisciplinary goals-of-care program instituted at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in response to anticipated COVID-19–related increases in need for intensive care unit (ICU) use resulted in reduced ICU mortality, length of stay in the ICU, and in-hospital mortality among inpatients with cancer.
Can Patients With Cancer Treated With Immunotherapy Safely Receive mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines?
New research confirmed the safety of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in individuals with cancer who are undergoing immunotherapy, according to a novel study published by Widman et al in JNCCN–Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. The researchers analyzed the frequency of immune-related adverse events in 408 patients receiving immune...
Multicenter Study Sheds Light on Features of Invasive Lobular Carcinoma
A multicenter analysis of patients with invasive lobular carcinoma—the second most common histologic subtype of invasive breast cancer in the United States—showed that, despite its prevalence, invasive lobular carcinoma was detected later with worse outcomes vs invasive ductal carcinoma and had higher lymph node involvement. The study, published by Oesterreich et al in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, showed that invasive lobular carcinoma and invasive ductal carcinoma are biologically distinct, highlighting important differences between the two diseases and the need for specific detection and treatment options for the lobular subtype.
NCI Honors Augusto Ochoa, MD, for His Contributions to Community-Based Cancer Clinical Trials
The National Cancer Institute (NCI) chose Augusto Ochoa, MD, of Louisiana State University (LSU) Health, as the 2022 recipient of the Harry Hynes Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Trials and Community Research. The award was presented during the NCI Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP) Annual Meeting on August 25.
