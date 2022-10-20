ACS CAN Survey: Female Patients With Cancer Report Less Satisfaction, More Challenges With Cancer Care

A multicenter analysis of patients with invasive lobular carcinoma—the second most common histologic subtype of invasive breast cancer in the United States—showed that, despite its prevalence, invasive lobular carcinoma was detected later with worse outcomes vs invasive ductal carcinoma and had higher lymph node involvement. The study, published by Oesterreich et al in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, showed that invasive lobular carcinoma and invasive ductal carcinoma are biologically distinct, highlighting important differences between the two diseases and the need for specific detection and treatment options for the lobular subtype.

