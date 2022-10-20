ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, KS

hiawathaworldonline.com

Greenhouse widens the path for ag-based learning

USD 377 leaders are hopeful a recent greenhouse installment strengthens the district’s ag-based learning roots. Plants now growing in the new greenhouse located at the Atchison County Community Junior/Senior High School are from seeds planted from a concept of an outdoor learning campus in past years. However, the growth process will be ongoing for a while.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson $10K winner in Kansas Lottery event Friday

TOPEKA — A Kansas Lottery player from Hutchinson won $10,000 in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka Friday. Darren Davison of Hutchinson was one of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot in the grand finale event, players entered their non-winning $5 and $10 Cosmic Cash instant tickets into PlayOn®.
HUTCHINSON, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Two juveniles arrested in connection with arson

The Brown County Sheriff reported Friday morning that two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the arson involving a Brown County patrol car last month. Sheriff John Merchant said an extensive investigation was launched into the arson involving a Sheriff's patrol vehicle that occurred Sept. 6 at Third and Miami in Hiawatha.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Semi engulfed in flames on Shawnee Co. interstate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A semi driver pulled over shortly before his trailer caught fire in Shawnee County. The fire started after the driver noticed smoke coming from the rear end of the trailer he was pulling east on I-470 at milepost 179. The driver also stated that smoke was coming from the driver side of […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Most haunted hotel in Kansas sends KSNT a message

HOLTON (KSNT) – Stormtrack Meteorologists Gabriella Gomez and Ryan Matoush joined KSNT News Anchor Katie Garceran early Wednesday morning to conduct a paranormal investigation with local professionals. The investigation took place at Hotel Josephine in Holton Kansas just before dawn. Natalie Kreiger and Jaden had been staying at the hotel overnight and had barely gotten […]
HOLTON, KS
KSNT News

Family violence leads to 16 arrests in Shawnee Co.

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – More than a dozen arrests were made by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week. On Oct. 19 the SNSO’s Fugitive Warrant Unit and Civil Process Unit took part in the 19th annual Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep, according to SNSO Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian. This event […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Blue Moon set to open Nov. 1 in downtown Hiawatha

Blue Moon celebrated its ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau on Monday, Oct. 17. This unique boutique is in a newly renovated storefront located at 119 S. 6th St., Hiawatha. The interior style of the boutique is elegant with an eclectic vibe and vintage feel — all styled by owner Lucy Grothusen.
HIAWATHA, KS

