Greenhouse widens the path for ag-based learning
USD 377 leaders are hopeful a recent greenhouse installment strengthens the district’s ag-based learning roots. Plants now growing in the new greenhouse located at the Atchison County Community Junior/Senior High School are from seeds planted from a concept of an outdoor learning campus in past years. However, the growth process will be ongoing for a while.
Kansas man wins $75k in second-chance lottery drawing
David Garza, of Lawrence, won $75,000 in a second-chance drawing through the Kansas Lottery.
The historic Brownville Bridge built in 1939 connects Atchison County, Missouri to Brownville, Nebraska
Brownville Bridge.Ruelisist, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1939, Atchison County, Missouri Board of Supervisors initiated the building of the truss bridge known as Brownville Bridge that crosses over the Missouri River along U.S. Route 136. It extends from Nemaha County, Nebraska to Atchison County, Missouri from Brownville, Nebraska.
Hutchinson $10K winner in Kansas Lottery event Friday
TOPEKA — A Kansas Lottery player from Hutchinson won $10,000 in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka Friday. Darren Davison of Hutchinson was one of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot in the grand finale event, players entered their non-winning $5 and $10 Cosmic Cash instant tickets into PlayOn®.
Man transported to Topeka hospital after trauma incident in Bushong
An accident in Bushong on Saturday sent one man to a Topeka hospital for medical care. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the man was working on a pickup truck in the 200 block of Main when the jack supports failed shortly after 8:30 am. The truck then fell on the man’s legs.
Two juveniles arrested in connection with arson
The Brown County Sheriff reported Friday morning that two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the arson involving a Brown County patrol car last month. Sheriff John Merchant said an extensive investigation was launched into the arson involving a Sheriff's patrol vehicle that occurred Sept. 6 at Third and Miami in Hiawatha.
Semi engulfed in flames on Shawnee Co. interstate
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A semi driver pulled over shortly before his trailer caught fire in Shawnee County. The fire started after the driver noticed smoke coming from the rear end of the trailer he was pulling east on I-470 at milepost 179. The driver also stated that smoke was coming from the driver side of […]
Most haunted hotel in Kansas sends KSNT a message
HOLTON (KSNT) – Stormtrack Meteorologists Gabriella Gomez and Ryan Matoush joined KSNT News Anchor Katie Garceran early Wednesday morning to conduct a paranormal investigation with local professionals. The investigation took place at Hotel Josephine in Holton Kansas just before dawn. Natalie Kreiger and Jaden had been staying at the hotel overnight and had barely gotten […]
Family violence leads to 16 arrests in Shawnee Co.
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – More than a dozen arrests were made by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week. On Oct. 19 the SNSO’s Fugitive Warrant Unit and Civil Process Unit took part in the 19th annual Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep, according to SNSO Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian. This event […]
Walgreens Pharmacies in Topeka face closures and hour changes due to staffing shortages
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walgreens is responding to temporary closures of some of their Topeka pharmacies, due to staffing closures. Several viewers say changing hours and closed doors at some Topeka Walgreens pharmacies are causing problems for them and their doctors. Four of their eight pharmacies were closed Friday, Oct....
Blue Moon set to open Nov. 1 in downtown Hiawatha
Blue Moon celebrated its ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau on Monday, Oct. 17. This unique boutique is in a newly renovated storefront located at 119 S. 6th St., Hiawatha. The interior style of the boutique is elegant with an eclectic vibe and vintage feel — all styled by owner Lucy Grothusen.
Multiple stolen vehicles, firearms and ammo found in rural Leavenworth County
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - Three people have been arrested after a search warrant uncovered scores of stolen items Wednesday morning in Leavenworth County. The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies served the warrant in the 16000 block of 174th Street about 8:15 a.m. after learning of stolen property, weapons and drugs on a property.
