The Democratic Party's Savannah election campaign office is not in a glamorous location. But on Tuesday afternoon, the parking lot in front of the space, which is sandwiched between two hair salons behind the Circle K gas station on U.S. 17, played host to both of Georgia's U.S. senators. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff came to U.S House candidate Wade Herring's get-out-the-vote rally staged in front of the office, campaigning together for the first time since the 2020 election. Warnock and...

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO