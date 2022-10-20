Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Todd Gurley Says He's 'Most Definitely' Done Playing Football
Don't expect an NFL comeback from Todd Gurley ... 'cause the running back says he's done playing football, he just hasn't officially retired yet. Speculation about the former star RB retiring started after TG posted several tweets this week, thanking current and former NFL stars like Barry Sanders and Tiki Barber for what they brought to the game of football.
Detroit Lions stock watch: Rookie defensive players playing well, Rams castoffs not working
ARLINGTON, Texas — Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 24-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at AT&T Stadium: Stock up CB Jeff Okudah ...
WATCH: NFL Official Asks Bucs WR Mike Evans for Autograph, Social Media Loses Its Mind
The NFL conspiracy theorists have surfaced on social media. On Sunday afternoon, a video of… The post WATCH: NFL Official Asks Bucs WR Mike Evans for Autograph, Social Media Loses Its Mind appeared first on Outsider.
TMZ.com
Subway Says It Didn't Pull Russell Wilson's 'Dangerwich' Over Internet Backlash
No, Subway did not pull Russell Wilson's signature sub from its menu over hate from online trolls ... the sandwich giant tells TMZ Sports it simply needed some space for newer dishes. The Russ hoagie -- dubbed the "The Dangerwich" -- debuted on Subway's exclusive "The Vault" menu back in...
TMZ.com
Peyton & Eli Manning, Jerome Bettis Drop Hilarious 'Ghostbusters' Skit
Peyton and Eli Manning, along with Steelers legend Jerome Bettis, did their very best impression of Egon, Ray, Winston and Peter ... going to The Bus' alma mater, the University of Notre Dame, searching for a ghost in a hilarious Ghostbusters skit!. The three NFL legends came together for a...
TMZ.com
Astros Fan Arrested For Running On Field, Hugging Jose Altuve During ALCS Game
A Houston Astros fan ran onto the field during the team's playoff game against the Yankees on Thursday night and hugged Jose Altuve ... and TMZ Sports has learned he was ultimately arrested over the stunt. The man hopped Minute Maid Park railing during the ninth inning of Game 2...
