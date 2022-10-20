ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Todd Gurley Says He's 'Most Definitely' Done Playing Football

Don't expect an NFL comeback from Todd Gurley ... 'cause the running back says he's done playing football, he just hasn't officially retired yet. Speculation about the former star RB retiring started after TG posted several tweets this week, thanking current and former NFL stars like Barry Sanders and Tiki Barber for what they brought to the game of football.

