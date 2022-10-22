Kansas State vs. TCU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Kansas State vs. TCU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 22
Time: 7 p.m. Central
TV: FS1 network
Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )
More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule
What you need to know
No. 17 Kansas State: The duo of quarterback Adrian Martinez and running back Deuce Vaughn is the only pairing in college football to have both more than 500 yards rushing on the season. The Wildcats are 7th nationally running for 244.5 yards per game on average and 14th overall by allowing just 16.7 points per game.
No. 8 TCU: The 3rd most productive offense so far this season, the Horned Frogs also place 2nd with 7.7 yards per play total and 3rd by scoring 45.8 points per game. TCU is the last undefeated team in the Big 12 and comes into a matchup where the winner takes over sole possession of first place in the conference standings.
More from College Football HQ from Kansas State vs. TCU
Kansas State vs. TCU picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines
AP top 25 poll: Vols moving up, USC and Alabama down in Week 8 rankings
College football picks: ESPN computer makes Week 8 predictions
Undefeated college football teams remaining this weekend
Week 8 college football picks, predictions against the spread
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 8
Betting lines, point spreads for college football's top Week 8 games
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- TCU
- UCLA
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- USC
- Wake Forest
- Syracuse
- Utah
- Penn State
- Kansas State
- Illinois
- Kentucky
- Texas
- Cincinnati
- North Carolina
- NC State
- Mississippi State
- Tulane
Comments / 0