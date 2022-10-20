14 false active shooter threats reported Thursday at schools across Wisconsin

Police have apprehended a man who robbed an Effort gas station while wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword less than two weeks ago. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, following an investigation and tips from community members, a suspect to the robbery was developed and identified as one William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville. After an extensive investigation consisting of interviews and search warrants, Clancy was taken into custody on Saturday, Oct. 22.

