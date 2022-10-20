ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

14 false active shooter threats reported Thursday at schools across Wisconsin

By Beck Andrew Salgado, AnnMarie Hilton, Alec Johnson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
YAHOO!
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

State police nab sword-wielding clown who robbed Poconos gas station

Police have apprehended a man who robbed an Effort gas station while wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword less than two weeks ago. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, following an investigation and tips from community members, a suspect to the robbery was developed and identified as one William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville. After an extensive investigation consisting of interviews and search warrants, Clancy was taken into custody on Saturday, Oct. 22.
EFFORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy