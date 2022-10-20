14 false active shooter threats reported Thursday at schools across Wisconsin

Read full article on original website
Two adults, four children identified as victims in the fatal Hartland apartment fire
Two adults and four children died in an apartment fire in the village of Hartland on Friday, according to a Sunday news release from the Hartland Police Department. The adults have been identified as Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick, police said. The four children were identified as a 14-year-old girl,...
State police nab sword-wielding clown who robbed Poconos gas station
Police have apprehended a man who robbed an Effort gas station while wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword less than two weeks ago. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, following an investigation and tips from community members, a suspect to the robbery was developed and identified as one William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville. After an extensive investigation consisting of interviews and search warrants, Clancy was taken into custody on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Milwaukee Police are asking for the public's help in locating a critical missing 11-year-old boy
The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a "critical missing" 11-year-old boy. Jonathan Perez was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of North 66th Street, Milwaukee Police said. Perez is described as 4-feet, 7-inches tall and 84 pounds. He has a...
