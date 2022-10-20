Read full article on original website
Could quantum physics unlock teleportation?
From cities in the sky to robot butlers, futuristic visions fill the history of PopSci. In the Are we there yet? column we check in on progress towards our most ambitious promises. Read the series and explore all our 150th anniversary coverage here. Jetpacks, flying cars, hoverboards, bullet trains—inventors have...
Massive Energy Beam Pointed at Earth Appears to Break the Laws of Physics, Scientists Say
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. An intense jet of energy in space appears to be traveling seven times faster than the speed of light—a feat that is considered physically impossible in our universe. Though this rapid pace is only an optical illusion, according to a new study, it still represents a blast of energy shooting towards us at very nearly the speed of light.
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
'We've never seen anything like this before': Astronomers spot black hole spewing out material three YEARS after shredding a star
A black hole has been spotted ejecting material three years after consuming a star, in what astronomers are comparing to a cosmic burp. Ordinarily, this sort of phenomenon would be witnessed during the event, and the Harvard University researchers are still unsure why the delay has occurred. They monitored the...
One of the most extreme black hole collisions in the universe just proved Einstein right
A monster merger between two black holes sent ripples through time and space, and may prove Einstein right about a gravitational phenomenon called precession.
Astronaut Captures Mysterious Blue Blobs Over Earth
An astronaut on the International Space Station captured an image of Earth showing mysterious blue orbs in the atmosphere.
Physicists Got a Quantum Computer to Work by Blasting It With the Fibonacci Sequence
A team of physicists say they managed to create a new phase of matter by shooting laser pulses reading out the Fibonacci sequence to a quantum computer in Colorado. The matter phase relies on a quirk of the Fibonacci sequence to remain in a quantum state for longer. Just as...
Scholars found a long-lost star map from ancient Greek astronomer Hipparchus hidden beneath layers of medieval Christian text
The map, which was drawn on medieval parchment, is believed to be 2,000 years old.
Study Suggests Spins of 'Brain Water' Could Mean Our Minds Use Quantum Computation
In the ongoing work to realize the full potential of quantum computing, scientists could perhaps try peering into our own brains to see what's possible: A new study suggests that the brain actually has a lot in common with a quantum computer. The findings could teach us a lot about...
Paradox-free time travel is “logically” possible, say physicists
Science fiction requires its fans to suspend their disbelief, and there’s no greater ask in that department than when trying to enjoy a time travel story. Writers twist their plots into Gordian knots to explain how time travel could logically work in their futuristic worlds. When the simplest explanation is, it probably doesn’t.
Molecular Beehive: Physicists Probe “Astonishing” Morphing Properties of Honeycomb-Like Quantum Material
A recently discovered, never-before-seen phenomenon in a type of quantum material could be explained by a series of buzzing, bee-like “loop-currents.” The discovery from physicists at the University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder) may one day help engineers develop new types of devices, such as quantum sensors or the quantum equivalent of computer memory storage devices.
NASA's Curiosity Rover reaches long-awaited region, captures 'awe-inspiring' pictures
Scientists are hoping that the mineral-enriched will offer clues as to how the Red Planet's climate dried.
Brightest of All Time: Astronomers Detect the Most Powerful Gamma Ray Burst Ever!
With Diwali just around the corner, the infectious cheer seems to have crept up across the entire cosmos. The most powerful gamma-ray burst ever seen was recorded recently, and the aftermath looks a lot like the colourful fireworks that will paint the skies during this festive season. An unprecedented influx...
Seeding the Cosmos for Life: Supernova to Super Bubbles
Supernova explosions release as much energy in a second as our Sun will in its entire 10-billion year existence. Without supernovae, “there would be no computer chips, trilobites, Mozart or the tears of a little girl,” wrote science writer Clifford A. Pickover. When a massive star explodes at...
James Webb telescope captures 'knot' of galaxies in the early universe
The James Webb Space Telescope has produced its second revelatory image in as many days. Scientists using the observatory have discovered a tightly-packed "knot" of at least three galaxies that were forming around a quasar 11.5 billion years ago, just over 2 billion years after the Big Bang. The telescope's near-infrared spectrograph not only showed that the galaxies were orbiting each other at high speeds (up to 435 miles per second), but that this one of the most dense known areas of early galaxy formation. The density is unusually high enough that lead researcher Dominika Wylezalek suggested there may even be two "halos" of dark matter merging in this area.
Astronomers Discover Huge Black Hole in Our Cosmic Backyard
What’s your biggest fear? Fear of the unknown has to at least crack the top five. The things we fear most all tend to fall into this category: the deep sea, the fathomless expanse of space, even death. It’s natural to be afraid of things we can’t fully conceptualize. And if the unknown is among the biggest driving forces behind fear, black holes are the most fearsome thing in existence.
439-Million-Year-Old Fossil Teeth Overturn Long-Held Views About Evolution
Rare Chinese fossil teeth have changed scientists’ beliefs about the evolution of vertebrates. An international team of scientists has found toothed fish remains that date back 439 million years, which suggests that the ancestors of modern chondrichthyans (sharks and rays) and osteichthyans (ray- and lobe-finned fish) originated far earlier than previously believed.
Single-phonon readout and ground-state cooling with trapped electron brings quantum computing one step closer
Quantum computers are powerful computational devices that rely on quantum mechanics, or the science of how particles like electrons and atoms interact with the world around them. These devices could potentially be used to solve certain kinds of computational problems in a much shorter amount of time. Scientists have long...
Hubble's 1995 image of a star nursery was amazing. Take a look at NASA's new version
Nearly 30 years ago, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured the first image of the Pillars of Creation — the iconic star nursery featuring thick pillars of gas and dust. Now, the new James Webb Space Telescope has captured NASA's most detailed image of the landscape that is helping scientists better understand how stars form.
A new type of material called a mechanical neural network can learn and change its physical properties to create adaptable, strong structures
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea A new type of material can learn and improve its ability to deal with unexpected forces thanks to a unique lattice structure with connections of variable stiffness, as described in a new paper by my colleagues and me. The new material is a type of architected material, which gets its properties mainly from the geometry and specific traits of its design rather than what it is made out of. Take hook-and-loop fabric closures like Velcro, for example. It doesn’t matter whether it is made from cotton, plastic or...
