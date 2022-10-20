ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars TE Evan Engram isn't looking for revenge against Giants

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Evan Engram played five seasons with the New York Giants, scoring 17 touchdowns with the team and earning one trip to the Pro Bowl. But at the end of his rookie contract, the Giants allowed their 2017 first-round pick to walk in free agency.

In March, the tight end joined the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year deal and — while his tenure in New York was largely defined by drops — he’s been a reliable target in the Jacksonville offense.

On Thursday, Engram told reporters that he’s excited to play against the Giants, but also said he isn’t putting too much energy into proving anything to the team that let him walk.

“There’s no revenge,” Engram said. “I got a lot of love for that franchise and for that team. They treated me well for five years and I’m excited to see those guys. I’m definitely excited to compete against them, for sure. It’s going to be fun game for me to play in.”

Back in June, Engram toyed with Giants fans on Instagram about the October matchup.

But on Thursday, he said the game is about a whole lot more than him.

“There’s an extra storyline on the side, former team and all that, but that’s small compared to what we’re trying to do,” Engram said. “Obviously I want to go out there and make as many plays as possible and come away with a win.”

In six games this season, Engram has caught 24 passes for 208 yards, but hasn’t yet caught a touchdown.

