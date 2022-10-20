ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Alt 95.7

You Might LOL At The Sign On This Historic Montana Building

When I moved to Montana in June 2021, I stayed with family in the Bitterroot Valley for a while until I found an apartment in Missoula (which was an experience akin to playing whack-a-mole without a mallet.) Until my apartment search came to a close, I used to take Eastside Highway north to Bell Crossing, and I would drive by this building:
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

5 Examples of Typical Montana Couples in Fall. Are you Guilty?

I recently found myself doing "Fall couples stuff" over the last few weeks. You know, certain things that people tend to do as a couple when the seasons change. For me, it was all about getting photos taken while the Fall colors were still vibrant on the trees. It was a chore to say the least, as I had to pull myself away from time hunting and watching football, to go pretend like I was enjoying a frolic through the leaves. But, it is all part of being a couple, I guess.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Montana Receiving Ideas to Improve Safety on Highway 93 South of Lolo

With growing traffic problems and the potential for even more development in the coming years, finding safety solutions along U-S 93 in the Lolo-to-Florence corridor won't be cheap. And it's likely going to take a mix of changes. Initial ideas have included barriers to prevent head-on collisions, more turn pockets, and means to make it safer for traffic coming off side roads.
LOLO, MT
Daily Montanan

Blackfoot-Clearwater, Lincoln Prosperity Proposal worse than Holland Lake expansion

Thank you to the 6,507 people who submitted comments opposing the expansion of the Holland Lake Lodge. But if you oppose turning over Holland Lake Lodge to the POWDR corporation because it exploits public lands for private profit, be aware that the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act and the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal do the same. All three proposals have […] The post Blackfoot-Clearwater, Lincoln Prosperity Proposal worse than Holland Lake expansion appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LINCOLN, MT
Alt 95.7

Montana Winter Driving Prep is Simple, But Critical to Your Safety

Anyone who's driven in Montana through a few winters knows how critical it is to not venture out on the open road unless you're properly prepared. But if you're new to the state, or if you're still packing around 5-year-old granola bars in your winter driving kit, let's take a minute to review before you find yourself stranded in a blizzard multiple miles from anywhere.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Don’t Freak Out About Fall, Leaf the Montana Raking Until Later

I suspect Mother Nature gave us leaves in Montana just so we could get back in practice for shoveling snow. Whatever the reason, this time of the year is certainly a tune-up for the tussle between neighbors and the "I'll-do-it-before-you" rush for superiority on your street that's all part of living between October and April.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Outlandish Reasons Why Montana is 4th Most Dangerous State to Drive

According to research conducted by the personal injury law firm We Win, Montana ranks near the top on the list of states most dangerous to drive in. They analyzed data regarding vehicle deaths per 100,000 people and per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The numbers indicate Mississippi, South Carolina, and Arkansas are the top three deadliest to drive in, followed by Montana at #4.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Montana Theater to Show ‘Yellowstone’ Premiere this Saturday

The wait is almost over! Season 5 of the hit television drama "Yellowstone" is nearing its premiere date. Fans all over the world are excited for the 2-hour premiere event on November 13th on Paramount. But, a lucky few are going to be able to watch the premiere a full 2 weeks early. Plus, they can watch it all on the BIG SCREEN!
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Semi-truck crash slide-off causing blockage near Lolo Pass

MISSOULA, Mont. - A semi-truck crash slide-off is causing blockage in the westbound lane near Lolo Pass on Highway 12 Tuesday morning. The crash is located on mile-marker 2 until further notice. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said road conditions are wet from Idaho State Line...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Alt 95.7

Missoula, MT
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana.

 https://alternativemissoula.com/

