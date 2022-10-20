SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is celebrating another surge in job growth in the Lone Star State. According to new numbers from the Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas led the nation in new jobs added over the last year and also broke its own record for total jobs for the eleventh straight month. Numbers from September show 40,000 non-farm jobs added, which more than double the number posted in August.

