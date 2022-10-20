Read full article on original website
Texas job growth continues with another record-breaking month
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is celebrating another surge in job growth in the Lone Star State. According to new numbers from the Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas led the nation in new jobs added over the last year and also broke its own record for total jobs for the eleventh straight month. Numbers from September show 40,000 non-farm jobs added, which more than double the number posted in August.
Texas revamps “active-shooter” drills at K-12 schools to minimize trauma
AUSTIN, Texas — After Britt Kelly’s son participated in a lockdown drill two years ago in his Lamar, Texas, kindergarten class, he had nightmares and wet his bed. Now 8, he can sleep only with a light on. In August, Mary Jackson’s daughter, a kindergartner in Leander, asked...
