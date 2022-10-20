ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McNeil, Pfaff face off for District 43 State Rep. seat

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With a seat on the House floor at the Indiana Statehouse at stake, Andrew McNeil said he has been campaigning for over a year, and that one issue has been brought up by locals more than any other. “The number one issue that I’m...
Fire officials stress safety amid dry, windy conditions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Around 3:30 a.m. EDT the National Weather Service released a special weather statement for central Indiana stating several counties are under a hazardous weather outlook for this afternoon and early evening. With a combination of winds, low humidity, and dry grounds, there are increased conditions for a chance of fire.
