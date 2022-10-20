Read full article on original website
ISU Students participate in clean-up event following Homecoming
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following Saturday’s Homecoming festivities, nearly 90 Indiana State students participated in a cleanup event along Wabash Avenue. Students met at three different locations on Sunday, before walking along the street and picking up trash. ISU graduate student Shelby Franklin, who helped organize the event through her job with the university’s center for community engagement, said she enjoyed working with other students to benefit the community.
Thousands celebrate Homecoming at ISU
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Saturday was packed with activities from sunrise to sunset, as thousands of Sycamore alumni flooded back to Terre Haute this weekend. 1986 graduate Kurt Bell said the itinerary was the last thing on his mind. “It’s really pretty simple,” he said, when asked what he...
ISU 2022 Homecoming is Here
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a big weekend in Terre Haute as Indiana State University celebrates homecoming. The festivities kick off tomorrow morning with the blue and white parade. It starts at 9 a.m. at 9th and Cherry. Open houses will follow at the various colleges on campus, and a tailgating event at Memorial Stadium will lead up to the football game.
Revolutionary War Veteran honored at Cloverdale cemetery
CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sunday’s ceremony was years in the making for Steve Scully. Scully discovered his connection to Jacob Piercy, a Revolutionary War veteran buried at the Cloverdale Cemetery, about three years ago. He contacted the local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution to see if they knew about it, and they informed him they wanted to have a ceremonial marker unveiled at his grave.
9th annual ‘Kids for Coats” benefits hundreds in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The line was out the door at the Sullivan County 4-H Fairgrounds on Saturday, as the Sullivan County Salvation Army hosted hundreds of kids for their 9th annual “coats for kids” event. Michele Smith, the chairman for the advisory council of Sullivan County’s Salvation...
1,000 people expected to attend “Fright Night”
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As Halloween inches closer, the Sullivan FFA chapter is putting the finishing touches on their annual “Fright Night”. All of the fun and festivities will take place at the Ag barn located behind Sullivan Middle School on Saturday, October 22 from 5-9 p.m.
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr. passed away peacefully from this life and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday October 14, 2022, at the age of 51. He was born on March 27, 1971, in Daviess County Indiana. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife...
Remains found in 2004 in Monroe County identified as Kentucky man
A turkey hunter found the remains in May 2004 and despite several attempts to identify the person, a match was never found — until last week.
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes
An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
It's a dream come true for one Covered Bridge Festival vendor
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a million people are making their way to Parke County this week as the Covered Bridge Festival continues. The festival features hundreds of vendors from across the country, and one of those vendors had a dream of showcasing his creations right at the very heart of the festival.
3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County. Myers said three male passengers were […]
Car crashes on Crew Carwash property in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crashed near the signage for a local business in Terre Haute Thursday. Footage from the scene shows a Ford Mustang near the poles attached to the Crew Carwash sign located at 5010 S US 41 in Terre Haute with tire tracks tracing back to US 41. Vigo County […]
UPDATE: IU student found dead in home of Bloomington man died of fentanyl overdose
Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup confirmed Thursday that 20-year-old IU student Avery McMillan, who was found unresponsive in the home of a Bloomington man in August, died from a fentanyl overdose. McMillan died on August 17 after police say she was unable to get into her apartment after returning from...
Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound I-69 near mile marker 111 just […]
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Garrett, 30, of Washington, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $25,000. Stephen Fitzgerald, 67, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of OVWI Refusal. Bond was set at $2,000.
Man arrested after stabbing at Kroger
Curtis Martin was charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and resisting law enforcement after police say he stabbed a man at the Kroger on Liberty Drive and fled from the scene. Around 11 pm officers responded to a report of a fight at Kroger, where they found...
Merom woman arrested for impaired driving in stolen vehicle
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Reports of a stolen vehicle and a short foot chase led to charges of theft and DUI for a Merom woman. According to Indiana State Police, after receiving a report of a stolen Chevy truck, a trooper was able to locate the white truck in question at around 9:15 Thursday night.
